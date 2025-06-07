Orioles’ Slugger Called MLB’s Biggest Surprise

The Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O’Hearn was never supposed to be the guy, not in Kansas City, not in Baltimore, and certainly not in an American League where names like Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers, and Yordan Alvarez dominate the designated hitter conversation. But halfway through the 2025 MLB season, O’Hearn is doing more than just holding his own — he’s leading the Orioles and flipping the script on a franchise stuck in reverse.

Bleacher Report didn’t mince words when it named the 31-year-old slugger the biggest surprise of the 2025 MLB season. And the numbers back it up: a .326/.411/.519 slash line with nine homers, 23 RBIs, and a 2.0 WAR that’s already matched his career high. In a season where everything else in Baltimore seems to be unraveling, O’Hearn has become the unlikeliest of constants.

From DFA to DH Dominance

O’Hearn’s journey is one of the more improbable turnarounds in recent memory. Between 2019 and 2022, he was statistically the worst position player in baseball. According to FanGraphs, his -2.4 fWAR ranked dead last among 407 qualified hitters. The Royals gave up on him. The Orioles bought in for literal cash considerations.

Even in 2023 and 2024, O’Hearn was a serviceable lefty bat with some pop — solid, not spectacular. A combined 29 home runs over two seasons with a respectable .779 OPS was a far cry from his Kansas City Royals days, but still not enough to register on preseason breakout lists. When MLB.com published “25 Orioles Predictions for the 2025 Season,” O’Hearn’s name was nowhere to be found.

Now, he’s arguably been the best-designated hitter in the American League. Statcast doesn’t think this is smoke and mirrors either — his expected batting average (.330) and expected slugging (.534) are nearly identical to his actual production. He’s not getting lucky; he’s flat-out raking.

O’Hearn: A Trade Chip with Serious Juice

Here’s where it gets tricky for the Orioles. They were supposed to contend this year. But injuries, underperformance, and a step back from their young core have Baltimore stuck in the AL East cellar. Despite a brief winning streak, the front office reportedly views the team as a likely seller at the trade deadline.

That makes O’Hearn’s rise even more significant. He’s on an expiring contract, swinging a hot bat, and showing defensive versatility at first base and in the outfield. If there’s a prototype for a deadline trade target, this is it — a veteran lefty masher who can plug into a contending team’s lineup and produce right away.

The Athletic’s Chad Jennings went a step further, naming O’Hearn the Orioles’ most likely All-Star representative, especially with Gunnar Henderson not quite living up to expectations in the first half. But even that honor could be complicated. If Baltimore moves O’Hearn in July, he might end up wearing a different uniform by the time the Midsummer Classic rolls around.

Late Bloomer or Late Trade Bait?

This is a feel-good story, yes. But it’s also a reminder of how quickly baseball can flip its narratives. O’Hearn went from a DFA candidate to a key cog in one of the most unexpected success stories of the season. And with the Orioles trending toward a sell-off, his breakout might benefit a different team when it matters most.

Baltimore fans may want to savor what they can. Unless the Orioles make a shocking second-half push, Ryan O’Hearn’s best moments in black and orange could double as his audition for a postseason contender.