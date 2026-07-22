Orioles Announce Samuel Basallo Move During Red Sox Series

The Baltimore Orioles announced a roster move ahead of their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The club has placed catcher Samuel Basallo on the 10-day injured list and recalled outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez from Triple-A Norfolk.

Basallo, 21, has split the catching duties with Adley Rutschman. In his first full season, he’s hitting .241 with 16 home runs and a .756 OPS. The Orioles tabbed Basallo as their franchise catcher in waiting, extending him to an eight-year, $67 million deal.

As of July 22, the Orioles’ top two catchers are currently sidelined with injuries. Rutschman is dealing with a left wrist injury and Basallo a right shoulder issue. The Baltimore Sun‘s Matt Weyrich points out that Baltimore must rely on Sam Huff and Chadwick Tromp behind the plate in the interim.

Samuel Basallo IL-Bound During Orioles’ Most Critical Stretch of 2026

The backdate on Basallo’s IL placement is important. With a backdate of July 20, that means he’s first eligible to return on July 30.

During that stretch, the Orioles enter a season-defining stretch. They won seven straight entering their series against the Red Sox before losing the series opener.

The doubleheader presents an opportunity to close the gap to a postseason spot. Boston is three games ahead of Baltimore for the final Wild Card spot. Those two games could be the first domino that determines the Orioles’ trade deadline strategy.

The hope is the team can hold on until Basallo comes off the injured list. Then they could make the necessary reinforcements to overtake their division rival in the Wild Card race.