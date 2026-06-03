Baltimore Orioles Urged to Swing Trade for Marlins $56M Ace

The Baltimore Orioles are still fighting to climb up the standings. At the time of this writing, the Orioles have a 29-32 record and are third in the American League East standings. However, they have also been trending in the right direction lately, as they have won each of their last three games and seven out of their last 10 games.

Due to their hot stretch of play, the Orioles are now only one game behind the Texas Rangers for the final wild card spot in the American League. The Athletics also have a half-game lead over the Orioles at this point in the campaign.

With the Orioles being right in the playoff race and looking to improve in the standings, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they look to add to their roster between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. One of their biggest needs is a star starting pitcher in their rotation. Because of this, they are now being viewed as a potential landing spot for one of the league’s top trade candidates.

Orioles Urged to Swing Trade for Marlins Star Pitcher Sandy Alcantara

In a recent article for FanSided, Chris Landers took a look at one player that each team in the American League Wild Card race should trade for by the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. When it came to the Orioles, Landers argued that they should make a deal to acquire Miami Marlins star pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

“The O’s have been red-hot lately, but they still need more pitching if they want to actually make a push for a playoff spot, and Alcantara is probably the best fit of the top tier that might realistically be available,” Landers wrote.

With the Orioles being in need of another star pitcher, it is not difficult to understand why they are being urged to make a move for Alcantara. He would be a significant addition to the front half of their rotation and could be exactly the kind of star pitcher that helps the Orioles get into the playoffs this fall.

Alcantara has appeared in 13 games this season with the Marlins, where he has a 4-4 record, a 4.59 ERA, and 57 strikeouts. While he has had some recent struggles, he is dominant when pitching at his best and would be a major pickup for the Orioles because of it. This is especially so when noting that he is a two-time All-Star and a former Cy Young Award winner.

Orioles Are a Team to Watch Closely in the Trade Market

With the Orioles currently fighting to get into the playoffs, it is clear that they are going to be a team to watch incredibly closely between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. They have some roster needs to address besides their starting rotation, so it could be a busy few months in Baltimore.

Yet, when it comes to their pitching, Alcantara undoubtedly stands out as an excellent target for them. It will be interesting to see if the Orioles can successfully land him this season.