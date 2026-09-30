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Baltimore Orioles Quietly Sign 32-Year-Old During MLB Playoffs

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Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on before playing against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The MLB playoffs began on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Baltimore Orioles fans, their favorite team is not part of the postseason.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t news involving the Orioles. On Wednesday, Baltimore quietly announced the signing of a 32-year-old.

Baltimore Orioles Quietly Announce Signing of 32-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JULY 01: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates as Leody Taveras #30 scores a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 1, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Orioles signed 32-year-old right-handed pitcher Jackson Rees, according to MLB.com’s transactions tracker.

Reese has been assigned to the Norfolk Tides.

Looking at RHP Jackson Rees

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Jackson Rees #81 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day at the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training facility on February 22, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Reese attended college at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

He is a native of Aliso Viejo, Calif.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the dugout at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 20, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Reese signed a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on June 13, 2018.

He remained with the Blue Jays organization until being released on March 24, 2024.

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Jackson Rees #81 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day at the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training facility on February 22, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Rees recorded a 3.13 ERA with 165 strikeouts over 123 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ system.

The right-hander never pitched in the majors with the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays - Spring Training - February 21, 2005
GettyA glove and a Toronto Blue Jays cap go hand in hand during a spring training workout February 21, 2005. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Rees spent the past few years in the Mexican League and Atlantic League.

He posted a 2.63 ERA over 24 innings in the Mexican League this year.

Looking at the Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Coby Mayo #16 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Colton Cowser #17 after scoring in the first inning during game two of a double header against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Orioles finished the 2026 season with a 79-82 record.

They finished in fourth place in the American League East, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 18 1/2 games.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Dylan Beavers #12 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of a double-header at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Orioles won six of their last 10 games.

Baltimore’s final game of the season was canceled due to inclement weather. They were originally scheduled to finish the year with a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium last Sunday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Baltimore Orioles Quietly Sign 32-Year-Old During MLB Playoffs

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