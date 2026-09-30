Baltimore Orioles Quietly Sign 32-Year-Old During MLB Playoffs

The MLB playoffs began on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Baltimore Orioles fans, their favorite team is not part of the postseason.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t news involving the Orioles. On Wednesday, Baltimore quietly announced the signing of a 32-year-old.

Baltimore Orioles Quietly Announce Signing of 32-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

The Orioles signed 32-year-old right-handed pitcher Jackson Rees, according to MLB.com’s transactions tracker.

Reese has been assigned to the Norfolk Tides.

Looking at RHP Jackson Rees

Reese attended college at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

He is a native of Aliso Viejo, Calif.

Reese signed a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on June 13, 2018.

He remained with the Blue Jays organization until being released on March 24, 2024.

Rees recorded a 3.13 ERA with 165 strikeouts over 123 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ system.

The right-hander never pitched in the majors with the Blue Jays.

Rees spent the past few years in the Mexican League and Atlantic League.

He posted a 2.63 ERA over 24 innings in the Mexican League this year.

Looking at the Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles finished the 2026 season with a 79-82 record.

They finished in fourth place in the American League East, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 18 1/2 games.

The Orioles won six of their last 10 games.

Baltimore’s final game of the season was canceled due to inclement weather. They were originally scheduled to finish the year with a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium last Sunday.