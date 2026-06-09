Former Orioles Slugger Has Big Game in Return to MLB

It’s been three seasons since Trey Mancini last suited up for an MLB game. The former Orioles first outfielder had a return to remember, as he collected a three-hit game for the Los Angeles Angels.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Mancini told the Sporting Tribune’s Jack Janes. “It’s been a long time, and I felt so far removed from being in this position for the big part of the last three years. So it’s pretty emotional. It’s kind of like getting called up for the first time all over again.”

Mancini finished the game with three singles, scored a run, and drove in a run in his return to the major leagues. While the Angels ultimately fell to the Houston Astros, 5-4, in extra innings, it was validation for a player who spent years fighting for another opportunity.

Recapping Trey Mancini’s Tenure with the Baltimore Orioles

Mancini was a former Orioles prospect who earned a regular role in the lineup. Baltimore selected him in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Notre Dame. Mancini rocketed up the farm system and made his debut for the club just three seasons later.

His path to playing time at his natural position of first base was blocked by Chris Davis. The Orioles inked Davis to a seven-year extension, pushing Mancini into the outfield to stay in the lineup. The other first baseman impacted by the extension, Christian Walker, started the game for the Astros.

Mancini had a strong 2017 campaign, hitting .293 with 24 home runs and an .826 OPS. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting behind Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi.

His best season for Baltimore came in 2019, when he slashed .291/.364/.535 with a career-high 34 home runs, a 134 wRC+, and 3.5 fWAR. While he never replicated that production in future seasons, he still was a capable bat for the rest of his Orioles tenure.

With the Orioles still in a rebuild, the club traded him to the Houston Astros at the 2022 trade deadline. Baltimore received right-hander Chayce McDermott in a three-team deal that included the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini won a ring with the Astros that year.

Former Orioles Star Convinced Trey Mancini to Keep Playing

After flopping with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, Mancini had struggled to find an opportunity to resurface. The 34-year-old bounced around multiple organizations, including the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mancini did not find a taker after opting out of his deal with the Diamondbacks in July 2025. It marked the second straight season in which the veteran slugger did not earn a major league opportunity.

While Mancini contemplated retirement, former Orioles All-Star Brady Anderson convinced him to keep going. Anderson played a big role in the 34-year-old’s development in Baltimore’s minor league system when he was working as a special assistant to then-general manager Dan Duquette.

Anderson was hired as the Angels’ hitting coach in the offseason, leading to the 34-year-old taking a chance with the organization. Mancini then inked a minor league deal with Los Angeles ahead of the 2026 season. While he didn’t make the club out of Spring Training, he earned a call-up after injuries in the infield.