What Orioles Need to Happen in White Sox-Royals, Rangers-Mets to Stay Alive for Playoffs

The Baltimore Orioles won’t be playing baseball on Thursday.

Despite that, it’s the day that could decide the entire fate of their 2026 MLB season.

That’s because the Orioles are clinging to their playoff life just barely, and they need everything to go their way the rest of the season.

So while the Orioles won’t be in action after sweeping their Wednesday doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, they’ve got two games to watch closely, both in the afternoon on Thursday: the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, and the Texas Rangers against the New York Mets.

What Orioles Need in White Sox-Royals

The White Sox game is the most pivotal, because it’s the only one that can officially end the Orioles’ playoff chances before they even get back on the field.

Baltimore needs Chicago to lose its final four games of the season.

That would have to start on Thursday against Kansas City — and then continue into a three-game weekend series against the lowly Colorado Rockies.

So that’s the scoop for the Orioles in this AL Central clash on Thursday afternoon:

If the White Sox win, the Orioles are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

If the Royals win, the Orioles are still alive.

What Orioles Need in Rangers-Mets

This isn’t as do-or-die, but it’s still important.

The Orioles need the Rangers to win no more than two of their remaining games, out of this clash with the Mets and then three against the Twins.

If the Rangers go 2-2 or worse down the stretch, the Orioles still have a chance at an AL Wild Card spot. If they go 3-1 or better, Baltimore won’t be celebrating at the end of the week.

So any form of Rangers losing is also good for the Orioles at this point, even though Thursday’s result specifically can’t decide Baltimore’s season one way or another.

Orioles’ Own Task

Baltimore, of course, also has a big say in this.

The only chance the Orioles have of making the playoffs depends first and foremost on themselves. They have to sweep the New York Yankees in a three-game weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

If Baltimore drops even one of the three games to the Yankees, that’s all she wrote. They’ll be going home regardless of what the White Sox or Rangers do the rest of the way.

The odds are quite slim at this point, but Baltimore kept them alive for at least another day with their sweep on Wednesday. They’ll be hoping that Thursday’s results, out of their control on an off day, keep hope alive for one more day yet again.