Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox to Participate in 2027 Field of Dreams Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Miami Marlins v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 16: The principal owner of the Boston Red Sox, John Henry, is seen during a pre-game ceremony prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on August 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will take part in the 2027 Field of Dreams Game. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Red Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals there on August 12, 2027.

The game will mark the fourth time that MLB has scheduled a Field of Dreams game during the regular season. The annual game started during the 2021 season, but had been put on pause the previous three seasons to renovate the stadium.

The games commemorate one of the top baseball movies, Field of Dreams. The game is held at a site in Dyersville, Iowa, near where the movie was filmed ahead of its 1989 release to theaters.

Red Sox to Play in 2027 Field of Dreams Game

Both the Red Sox and Royals could wear special uniforms for the game. That was the case when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Minnesota Twins on August 13, a game Philadelphia won 7-1.

After the game, MLB posted a video of former Red Sox ace Roger Clemens and his son, Kody, recreating the father-son catch scene from the movie. Kody is currently a player on the Twins, and Roger was one of 26 Hall of Famers in attendance.

It comes as no surprise that not long after the conclusion of the last Field of Dreams Game, MLB would announce the next game.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

0 Comments

Red Sox to Participate in 2027 Field of Dreams Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x