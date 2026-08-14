Red Sox to Participate in 2027 Field of Dreams Game

The Boston Red Sox will take part in the 2027 Field of Dreams Game. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Red Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals there on August 12, 2027.

The game will mark the fourth time that MLB has scheduled a Field of Dreams game during the regular season. The annual game started during the 2021 season, but had been put on pause the previous three seasons to renovate the stadium.

The games commemorate one of the top baseball movies, Field of Dreams. The game is held at a site in Dyersville, Iowa, near where the movie was filmed ahead of its 1989 release to theaters.

Red Sox to Play in 2027 Field of Dreams Game

Both the Red Sox and Royals could wear special uniforms for the game. That was the case when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Minnesota Twins on August 13, a game Philadelphia won 7-1.

After the game, MLB posted a video of former Red Sox ace Roger Clemens and his son, Kody, recreating the father-son catch scene from the movie. Kody is currently a player on the Twins, and Roger was one of 26 Hall of Famers in attendance.

It comes as no surprise that not long after the conclusion of the last Field of Dreams Game, MLB would announce the next game.