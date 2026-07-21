Boston Red Sox Place 5-Year MLB Pitcher on 60-Day IL During Orioles Series

During their series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox announced they have recalled right-handed pitcher Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester and placed him on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Boston optioned Kelly, 31, to Triple-A Worcester on May 22. On July 2, Boston placed the right-hander on the Triple-A injured list.

Boston Red Sox Place 5-Year MLB Pitcher Zack Kelly on 60-Day IL During Orioles Series

Kelly began the 2026 season with Triple-A Worcester. He threw three scoreless innings across two appearances before being recalled by Boston on April 3.

Kelly pitched well for the Red Sox this year, recording a 3.31 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings across 17 outings. Despite Kelly’s strong results, the Red Sox optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Worcester on July 2. The right-hander said he was “definitely a little bit surprised” when he heard that he’d be heading back to Triple-A.

Unfortunately for Kelly, he struggled after being demoted to Triple-A, recording a 6.91 ERA in 14 1/3 innings. Now that he’s set to miss at least two months, one has to wonder if his elbow had been bothering him during his rough Triple-A stretch.

More About Red Sox Pitcher Zack Kelly

The Red Sox signed Kelly to a minor-league deal in 2021. He made his MLB debut with Boston in 2022.

Kelly has been with the Red Sox organization since signing with them five years ago. In parts of five seasons with the big-league squad, Kelly has recorded a 4.04 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings. He has one postseason appearance under his belt, as the right-hander struck out the lone batter he faced during last year’s playoffs.

Boston Red Sox on Hot Streak Right Now

Times are great in Boston. After beginning the year with a poor 37-48 record, the Red Sox have won 14 straight games, giving the club a 1 1/2 game lead over the Texas Rangers as the third American League Wild Card team.

Boston is set to play the Orioles at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. If the Red Sox win tonight, they will tie the 1946 club’s record for the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Rookie left-hander Eduardo Rivera will make the start for the Red Sox tonight. Veteran right-hander Kyle Bradish is scheduled to start for the Orioles.

Red Sox fans can watch Tuesday night’s highly anticipated matchup with Baltimore on NESN.