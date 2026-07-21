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Boston Red Sox Place 5-Year MLB Pitcher on 60-Day IL During Orioles Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

During their series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox announced they have recalled right-handed pitcher Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester and placed him on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Boston optioned Kelly, 31, to Triple-A Worcester on May 22. On July 2, Boston placed the right-hander on the Triple-A injured list.

Boston Red Sox Place 5-Year MLB Pitcher Zack Kelly on 60-Day IL During Orioles Series

Boston Red Sox Place 5-Year MLB Pitcher Zack Kelly on 60-Day IL During Orioles Series

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 01: Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kelly began the 2026 season with Triple-A Worcester. He threw three scoreless innings across two appearances before being recalled by Boston on April 3.

Kelly pitched well for the Red Sox this year, recording a 3.31 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings across 17 outings. Despite Kelly’s strong results, the Red Sox optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Worcester on July 2. The right-hander said he was “definitely a little bit surprised” when he heard that he’d be heading back to Triple-A.

Unfortunately for Kelly, he struggled after being demoted to Triple-A, recording a 6.91 ERA in 14 1/3 innings. Now that he’s set to miss at least two months, one has to wonder if his elbow had been bothering him during his rough Triple-A stretch.

More About Red Sox Pitcher Zack Kelly

Boston Red Sox Place 5-Year MLB Pitcher Zack Kelly on 60-Day IL During Orioles Series

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 07: Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on April 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Red Sox signed Kelly to a minor-league deal in 2021. He made his MLB debut with Boston in 2022.

Kelly has been with the Red Sox organization since signing with them five years ago. In parts of five seasons with the big-league squad, Kelly has recorded a 4.04 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings. He has one postseason appearance under his belt, as the right-hander struck out the lone batter he faced during last year’s playoffs.

Boston Red Sox on Hot Streak Right Now

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 20: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox greets Caleb Durbin #5 at home plate after hitting a solo home run to take the lead in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 20, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 20: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox greets Caleb Durbin #5 at home plate after hitting a solo home run to take the lead in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 20, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Times are great in Boston. After beginning the year with a poor 37-48 record, the Red Sox have won 14 straight games, giving the club a 1 1/2 game lead over the Texas Rangers as the third American League Wild Card team.

Boston is set to play the Orioles at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. If the Red Sox win tonight, they will tie the 1946 club’s record for the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Rookie left-hander Eduardo Rivera will make the start for the Red Sox tonight. Veteran right-hander Kyle Bradish is scheduled to start for the Orioles.

Red Sox fans can watch Tuesday night’s highly anticipated matchup with Baltimore on NESN.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Place 5-Year MLB Pitcher on 60-Day IL During Orioles Series

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