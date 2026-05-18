Red Sox $90 Million Question Grows Louder as Masataka Yoshida Returns to Lineup

The Boston Red Sox put Masataka Yoshida back into the starting lineup Monday night against the Kansas City Royals, but his return only intensified the growing questions surrounding Boston’s $90 million investment in the veteran outfielder.

Interim manager Chad Tracy started Yoshida in left field at Kauffman Stadium after limiting him to just three starts since taking over from fired manager Alex Cora on April 25, a usage pattern that has increasingly spotlighted the disconnect between Yoshida’s contract and his shrinking role in Boston’s lineup.

Yoshida Returns to Boston Starting Lineup in LF

Tracy sat Yoshida on Friday in Atlanta facing right-hander Spencer Strider, opting instead for recently promoted Mickey Gasper at designated hitter. The move was hard to argue with. Gasper had gone 5-for-12 with two doubles in just four games since his call-up. Yoshida, meanwhile, had gone 2-for-15 over his previous six appearances, a .133 stretch.

“There’s only so many spots and I like the at-bats Mickey’s taken,” Tracy told reporters before the Atlanta game, as quoted by MassLive‘s Chris Cotillo. “So we’re going to give that a go today.”

Tracy has also flagged Yoshida as a late-game weapon against right-handed relievers.

“They’re right-handed at the end of their bullpen so if something comes up we have a guy there to use,” Tracy said. But Monday, with a right-handed starter on the mound in Seth Lugo, Yoshida did get the nod, not only in the batting order, but in left field. Gasper starts at DH.

Through 30 games in 2026, Yoshida is slashing .260/.370/.312 with six RBI and an OPS of .681. His on-base percentage remains respectable, a reflection of the disciplined plate approach that defined his game in Japan. The slugging number is another story — it reflects a hitter who has not driven the ball with any consistency since 2024.

Why the Red Sox Paid $90 Million for Yoshida

To understand the scope of the commitment Boston made to Yoshida before the 2023 season — posting fee included, the total investment cleared $105 million — you have to go back to what he did in Japan.

In seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, the left-handed-hitting outfielder compiled a .327 batting average, a .421 on-base percentage, and a .539 slugging mark, driving in 467 runs with 133 home runs, according to Baseball Reference. Those numbers made him one of the most productive hitters the NPB had produced in a generation.

His MLB debut in 2023 validated the investment, for the most part. Yoshida hit .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs and 72 RBI across 140 games, finishing sixth in American League Rookie of the Year voting. He followed with a .280/.349/.415 line in 2024.

The slide arrived in 2025. Injuries limited Yoshida to 55 games, and his production dropped sharply, with a .266 average, four home runs, and an OPS of .696. A year later, the power has not returned. He carries a .312 slugging percentage into Monday, roughly 50 points below his career MLB mark.

Boston owed Yoshida $18.6 million for this season and will owe the 32-year-old another $18.6 million in 2027 before he hits free agency in 2028. Whether Monday’s start signals a more consistent role or simply reflects a favorable pitching matchup, Tracy has not said.