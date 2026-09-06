Boston Red Sox Announce Big Adley Rutschman News Before Orioles Finale

The Boston Red Sox play the final game of their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Boston is going for the sweep in this one, as they have defeated Baltimore in each of their last three games.

The Red Sox’s batting order has been revealed for their Sunday game against the Orioles, and it features a major change with catcher Adley Rutschman.

Boston Red Sox Announce Big Adley Rutschman News

The Red Sox have announced that Rutschman will be back in the lineup for their series finale against the Orioles after not starting in their last game.

Rutschman will be batting third and playing catcher for the Red Sox against Baltimore on Sunday. With this, Connor Wong will be coming out of the lineup for Boston.

Here is Boston’s full batting order for their Sunday matchup against the Orioles.

R. Anthony RF

M. Gasper 1B

A. Rutschman C

T. Story SS

N. Sogard 2B

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran LF

A. Monasterio DH

E. White CF

Red Sox’s Rutschman Looking to End Orioles Series With Another Monster Game

Rutschman kicked off this series against the Orioles in a fantastic way, as he hit two home runs during their Sep. 3 matchup. The Red Sox catcher got revenge against his former team and will be looking to have another monster game against Baltimore on Sunday to finish off the series.

Rutschman went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his most recent appearance on Sep. 4, so he is due for another big game. Let’s see if he can burn his former team again by having another strong day at the plate.