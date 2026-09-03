Boston Red Sox Announce Big Adley Rutschman News Before Orioles Series

The Boston Red Sox are kicking off a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. This is a key series for the Red Sox, as it will provide them with the chance to create more space between them and Baltimore in the standings.

Now, as the Red Sox gear up for their series opener against the Orioles, they have provided some big news about Adley Rutschman.

Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman News

The Red Sox’s batting order for their series opener against the Orioles has been revealed, and it comes with an important update. Rutschman is officially returning to the lineup for the Red Sox and will be batting third for the AL East club.

Rutschman has not been in Boston’s lineup since their embarrassing 16-1 loss to the New York Yankees on August 30 due to elbow trouble. Yet, he is now ready to return for Boston and is just so doing so against his former team.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their game against the Orioles.

R. Anthony DH

M. Gasper 1B

A. Rutschman C

W. Abreu RF

N. Sogard 2B

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran LF

E. White CF

I. Kiner-Falefa SS

Rutschman Will Be Looking to Have Revenge Game Against His Old Team

After being traded by the Orioles to the Red Sox at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, it is clear that Rutschman is entering this game with extra motivation. He will be looking to put together a big game against his former team in his return to Camden Yards.

It will be interesting to see what kind of performance Rutschman can have for Boston in their series opener against Baltimore. It is clear that he is due for a big game, and it would make for a great story if he had one in his return to Baltimore.