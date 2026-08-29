Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Change After Bad Game vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox are going up against the New York Yankees for the second game of their three-game series on Saturday. The Red Sox will be hoping to bounce back, as they lost to the Yankees by a 1-0 final score in their most recent game.

Given how last game went for the Red Sox, they are understandably making some changes to their lineup for their upcoming game against New York. Among the players who will be batting in a new spot in Boston’s batting order is catcher Adley Rutschman.

Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Change

The Red Sox’s lineup for their game against the Yankees has been revealed. Rutschman will be in a new spot, as he will be batting sixth for Boston. This comes after he was Boston’s fifth hitter in their most recent game.

Seeing the Red Sox drop Rutschman in the batting order is not necessarily surprising. He had another rough game for Boston on Friday, as he went 0-for-4 at the plate and struck out two times.

Here is Boston’s full batting order for their Saturday matchup against New York.

J. Jones DH

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

C. Durbin 3B

A. Rutschman C

A. Monasterio SS

N. Sogard 2B

E. White LF

Rutschman Needs to Bounce Back Now for the Red Sox

Rutschman is entering this game ice-cold, as he has not gotten a hit in each of his last four games. He has also struggled for Boston since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, as he has a .133 batting average in 13 games. This is after he had eight home runs, 47 RBI, and a .251 batting average in 67 games for Baltimore before the trade.

With the Red Sox looking to catch up to the Yankees in the AL Wild Card race, they need to end their series strongly. Due to this, they need their key players like Rutschman to be on their A-game. Let’s see if he can do just that from here.