Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Change vs. D-Backs

The Boston Red Sox are kicking off their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. The Red Sox will be looking to get things back on track after losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates by an 8-3 final score in their last game.

After their tough loss, the Red Sox are making some changes to their lineup against the Pirates. One of them includes with catcher Adley Rutschman.

Adley Rutschman Dropping to 5th in Red Sox’s Lineup

The Red Sox have announced their batting order for their game against the Diamondbacks, and Rutschman will be in a new spot for it. Boston shared that Rutschman will be batting fifth against Arizona. This comes after he was in the cleanup spot during their most recent game against Pittsburgh.

Rutschman dropping in the Red Sox’s order comes after he another rough game for Boston. He went 0-for-3 at the plate for Boston against the Pirates. This extended his hitless streak to four games, where he has gone 0-for-14 over that span.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their game against the Diamondbacks.

DH Jahmai Jones

CF Ceddane Rafaela

RF Wilyer Abreu

1B Willson Contreras

C Adley Rutschman

3B Caleb Durbin

SS Andruw Monasterio

LF Eli White

2B Nick Sogard

Red Sox Need Rutschman to Heat Up Right Now

With the Red Sox fighting to maintain a playoff spot in the American League, they undoubtedly need Rutschman to turn things around. They paid up a lot to acquire him from the Baltimore Orioles, and he has been struggling immensely since. In five games with Boston so far, he has just one hit in 17 at-bats. That equates to a .059 batting average.

When noting that Rutschman is a three-time All-Star, he undoubtedly has the potential to heat back up. It will be interesting to see if dropping to the fifth spot in Boston’s batting order can give him a spark.