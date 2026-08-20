Catcher Adley Rutschman Makes Announcement For Boston Red Sox Fans

After an extra-inning loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, August 19, the Boston Red Sox have a much needed off day before their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

During their off-day, catcher Adley Rutschman announces an exclusive experience for Red Sox fans.

Adley Rutschman Announces Meet & Greet at Dick’s House of Sport in Boston on Aug. 20th

Per Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo, Adley Rutschman will be doing an autograph signing and meet and greet hosted by Dick’s Sporting Goods on August 20.

It’s located at Dick’s House of Sport on 760 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02199.

Wristband distribution will begin at 4:00 P.M. EST and given only to the first 100 fans. Autographs go from 6:00 P.M. to 7 P.M. EST.

“This Thursday, August 20, DICK’S Sporting Goods is hosting an autograph signing with Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman from 6:00–7:30 PM ET. Fans can meet him and get complimentary player cards signed; the event is free and open to the public, though no outside items will be permitted for signature. 100 wristbands will be distributed on-site starting at 4:00 PM on a first-come, first-served basis, limit one per person.”

This meet and greet comes 17 days after Rutschman was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Boston Red Sox.

Adley Rutschman Hits First Home Run With the Boston Red Sox

On August 18, Adley Rutschman hit his first home run as a Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It came as an equalizing solo shot in the bottom of the third inning to make it a 4-4 ballgame.

Rutschman was 2-for-4 on the night with five total bases, a home run, and three RBIs. The Red Sox went on to defeat the Dbacks 9-4.

Since joining Boston at the trade deadline, Rutschman’s production has been slow at the plate.

He’s slashing .185/.333/.333 in eight games with the Red Sox.

Adley Rutschman’s Time in Baltimore

In 2019, Adley Rutschman was the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles out of Oregon State University. He made his MLB debut about three years later on May 21, 2022. Before the recent trade to Boston, Rutschman spent about five years in Baltimore.

Rutschman is a three-time All-Star (2023, 2024, and 2026), won the AL Silver Slugger in 2023, and was selected to the MLB first-team in 2023.

After getting traded, Rutschman shared a thank you message on Instagram to the city and organization in Baltimore.

“Thank you for making Baltimore feel like home,” Rutschman wrote. “The relationships I’ve built, the memories we’ve made, and the support you’ve shown me are things I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. From being drafted, to making my debut, to experiencing the postseason, I’m incredibly proud of everything we accomplished together and I’ll always be grateful for the journey and everyone who was a part of it. Thank you to my teammates, the organization, and especially the fans who believed in me and supported me every step of the way. Baltimore will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything.”

With the Orioles, Rutschman slashed .250/.332/.411 with 70 home runs and 234 RBIs in 459 games played.