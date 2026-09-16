Boston Red Sox Suddenly Promote 2 Players During Rangers Series

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox lost the first game of their series against the Texas Rangers 4-1.

The Red Sox will now be looking to bounce back by picking up a victory against the Rangers in their next game on Wednesday.

Now, as Boston continues their series against the Rangers, they have promoted two of their promising minor leaguers.

Boston Red Sox Promote Ahbram Liendo & Max Carlson to Triple-A Worcester

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Red Sox have promoted Ahbram Liendo and Max Carlson to Triple-A Worcester from Double-A Portland.

With Liendo and Carlson both being called up to Triple-A Worcester, they will be aiming to impress. This is a golden opportunity for them to show Boston what they can do at the Triple-A level down the stretch.

Looking at Liendo & Carlson

Liendo has appeared in 105 games this season with Double-A Portland, where he has eight home runs, 25 stolen bases, 55 RBI, and a .239 batting average. This is the first time in the 22-year-old shortstop’s minor league career that he is getting the chance to play in Triple-A.

As for Carlson, he has a 7-2 record, a 4.37 ERA, and 96 strikeouts in 36 games split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester this season. Overall, the 25-year-old has had a decent year and will be looking to shine after getting this latest Triple-A opportunity.