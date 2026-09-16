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Boston Red Sox Suddenly Promote 2 Players During Rangers Series

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BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 26: Interim Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox watches his team play against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox lost the first game of their series against the Texas Rangers 4-1.

The Red Sox will now be looking to bounce back by picking up a victory against the Rangers in their next game on Wednesday.

Now, as Boston continues their series against the Rangers, they have promoted two of their promising minor leaguers.

Boston Red Sox Promote Ahbram Liendo & Max Carlson to Triple-A Worcester

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Red Sox have promoted Ahbram Liendo and Max Carlson to Triple-A Worcester from Double-A Portland.

With Liendo and Carlson both being called up to Triple-A Worcester, they will be aiming to impress. This is a golden opportunity for them to show Boston what they can do at the Triple-A level down the stretch.

Looking at Liendo & Carlson

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: A view of the baseball hat and glove of Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Liendo has appeared in 105 games this season with Double-A Portland, where he has eight home runs, 25 stolen bases, 55 RBI, and a .239 batting average. This is the first time in the 22-year-old shortstop’s minor league career that he is getting the chance to play in Triple-A.

As for Carlson, he has a 7-2 record, a 4.37 ERA, and 96 strikeouts in 36 games split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester this season. Overall, the 25-year-old has had a decent year and will be looking to shine after getting this latest Triple-A opportunity.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Suddenly Promote 2 Players During Rangers Series

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