Red Sox Bad News: $120 Million Star Exits Game — Will Marcelo Mayer Get Call?

The struggling Boston Red Sox, who entered the 2025 season with high expectations, found themselves fighting just to get back to the .500 mark as they played their 52nd game of the season on Friday.

But even as they were enjoying a golden opportunity to even their record at 26-26 as they faced the the last place (16-32) Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park, they got some of the worst news possible — the team’s leading hitter and to this point in the season, best all-around player, was forced to exit the game in the bottom of the fifth with an apparent leg injury.

The Red Sox later announced that third baseman Alex Bregman was suffering from “left quad tightness.”

The specter of a prolonged Bregman absence immediately raised the possibility that the Red Sox No. 2 prospect, 2021 fourth overall draft pick Marcelo Mayer, could finally receive the call to join the big league club.

“Your best response if Bregman is out for some time?” wrote Section 10 podcast co-host Tyler Milliken on bis social media account. “Try to convince Rafael Devers to play third base again (good luck). Marcelo Mayer at shortstop and Trevor Story to the bench in some type of platoon role.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. FURTHER DETAILS TO FOLLOW.