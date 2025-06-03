Alex Cora Digs in Heels on Red Sox Roman Anthony Snub, ‘This is Roster We Have’

The Boston Red Sox finished 2024 at a perfectly mediocre 81-81, but there was cause for optimism — namely, the “Big Four” minor league prospects who promised an exciting future for the team that won four World Series from 2004 to 2018 but has made the playoffs just once in the six years since, with four seasons at .500 or worse.

Of those “Big Four,” catcher Kyle Teel was traded to the Chicago White Sox in the package that brought ace lefty Garrett Crochet to Boston. Second baseman Kristian Campbell made the big league roster out of spring training, and shortstop Marcelo Mayer got a call-up on May 24 after two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman went on the injured list with a quad strain.

And then there was one.

That one remaining “big” prospect, 21-year-old Roman Anthony, may be the best of the bunch. The No. 1 prospect in baseball, as rated by MLB Pipeline and Baseball Prospectus remains at Triple-A Worcester.

No. 1 Prospect Dominates Triple-A Pitching

Down on the farm, Anthony continues to dominate Triple-A pitching. The lefty-swinging outfielder has recorded hits in 40 of the 53 games he had played as of Sunday, putting up an OPS of .922 and a batting average of .303.

In addition to his 59 hits in 242 trips to the plate, Anthony has walked 45 times for an on-base percentage of .430. For comparison, the MLB-leading on-base percentage belongs to Aaron Judge at .485. Anthony’s .430 would be fourth in the big leagues.

As the Red Sox struggle, at 29-33 losing seven of their last nine games, why does Anthony continue to languish at the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in Worcester, Massachusetts, about an hour’s drive west of Fenway Park?

That’s what Red Sox fans continue to wonder — especially after the Kansas City Royals called up their top prospect, Jac Caglianone, after just 11 Triple-A games to make his Major League debut on Tuesday.

Manager Alex Cora attempted to answer that question, in a way that left Red Sox fans unsatisfied to say the least last week, saying that Anthony is “not knocking at the door, he’s knocking it down,” but going on to say, “When we make the decision. I know everybody is going to be happy. And I know he’s going to contribute.”

Cora Gives Awkward Defense of Anthony Non-Promotion

On Tuesday, Cora again offered what Matthew Sullivan of Athlon Sports called a “non-answer” to the Anthony question.

“Roman is doing well. He’s getting better. As of now, this is the roster that we have and we are gonna continue to maximize that,” Cora said in an interview of WEEI Radio in Boston. “We are very proud of the work he’s putting down there. And like I said last week, he’s not knocking at the doors, he’s kicking it. So we’ll see what happens in the future.”

The answer again left fans shaking their heads.

“As the season is in dangerous territory of slipping away, the Red Sox’s patience in calling up Anthony is frustrating,” Sullivan wrote. “Cora’s remark, which leaves Anthony’s call-up status in question, is a further frustrating development for the Red Sox.”

Going back to last season, Anthony has now played 88 Triple-A games, more than any MLB Pipeline No. 1 prospect since 2004 with only two exceptions: Corey Seager (105 games), the top prospect in 2016, and Delmon Young (138), who topped the prospect rankings from 2005 to 2007.