Analyst Calls for Red Sox to Sign Former All-Star Swingman

The Boston Red Sox addressed their pitching staff in the offseason, but one analyst thinks they should make one more move.

Boston traded for Garrett Crochet and signed Walker Buehler to bolster the rotation while also signing Aroldis Chapman to be the closer. Yet, MLB analyst Ricky Doyle of NESN urges the Red Sox to sign veteran swingman Ross Stripling to add length to the bullpen.

“Stripling could be nearing the end of the road at age 35. He posted a 6.01 ERA in 85 1/3 innings with the Oakland Athletics last season. Though his 3.89 FIP suggests some bad luck. He wasn’t much better the year prior with San Francisco,” Doyle wrote.

“But Stripling was a capable major-league arm as recently as 2022, when he went 10-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 134 1/3 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays. Maybe he can recapture some of that magic — or better yet, his 2018 All-Star form — in a swingman role somewhere this season after being granted his release by the Kansas City Royals,” Doyle added.

Stripling would be starting pitch depth for the Red Sox, as well as a long reliever out of the bullpen. It also would be a low-risk flier for Boston as if he does falter, the Red Sox could quickly move on from him, but Doyle thinks it is worth the risk.

Ross Stripling Was Frustrated With His 2024 Season

Stripling signed a minor-league deal with the Royals with an invite to spring training, but he didn’t make the team.

When Stripling signed with the Royals, he was eager to prove he still was an effective pitcher. Especially after a frustrating 2024 season.

“When you look at my baseball card stats, I don’t have anything that I can say I’m proud of, really,” Stripling said. “But if you look at some underlying stats, some of the analytical stuff, I threw the ball as well as I’ve ever thrown. And, that was frustrating.”

In spring training, Stripling struggled, as he had a 14.63 ERA in 8 innings, which led to his release. Even before pitching poorly, Stripling knew making the Royals would be hard to do.

“What these guys did on the mound last year was special,” Stripling said. “It’s going to be a tough roster to crack… I haven’t been in this spot in a long time. It’s actually refreshing and going to be a lot of fun.”

Striplig has pitched in 248 career MLB games, including 129 starts.

Red Sox Name Garrett Crochet Opening Day Starter

Boston named Crochet the team’s Opening Day starter for 2025.

The Red Sox traded for Crochet in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox. After an impressive spring training, Boston will hand the lefty the ball to begin the season.

“It’s just who (Crochet is). His stuff is big,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “There’s a reason we got him here. We envision him as a true No. 1. To be determined, right? Kind of? But we truly believe with where we are as an organization and what he represents, it will be good for him to make the first pitch of the season.”

Boston will open their season on March 27 against the Texas Rangers.