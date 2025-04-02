Analyst Calls for Red Sox to Trade for Slugger From Division Rival

The Boston Red Sox were expected to be one of the top teams in the MLB this season, and one analyst calls for them to trade for a slugger from a rival.

MLB analyst Jon Conahan of Athlon Sports believes the Red Sox should pursue a trade of Ryan Mountcastle from the Baltimore Orioles.

“The Red Sox scored a combined 11 runs in four games, and despite their staff doing everything they could, Boston walked out of its trip to Arlington with a 1-3 record,” Conahan wrote. “Something has to change. There are a few players the Red Sox could explore on the trade market over the next few weeks to months…

“Mountcastle could be better in a smaller park like Fenway, and that’s what Boston would have to hope for. Any trade involving the Red Sox and Orioles would be intriguing,” Conahan added. “Both have two top farm systems in Major League Baseball, but the Orioles could use a few more trade pieces heading into the deadline in July. If the Red Sox are willing to part ways with any decent prospects for Mountcastle, this could benefit both sides.”

Mountcastle has another full year of control, which could entice Boston to pay up to get him, so it’s not just a one-year rental.

To begin the 2025 MLB season, Mountcastle is hitting .250 with 1 RBI. His career-high is 33 home runs and 89 RBIs.

Insider Claims Orioles Open to Trading Mountcastle

Mountcastle has been a key member of the Orioles, but he could be traded.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Baltimore is open to trading Mountcastle and will listen to offers.

“The Baltimore Orioles are letting teams know that first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is available in a potential trade to clear a spot for Coby Mayo,” Nightengale reported.

Mountcastle was a first-round pick in the 2015 MLB draft by the Orioles. The slugger made his MLB debut in 2020 and has been a regular in Baltimore’s lineup since then.

Red Sox Want to Compete for World Series

Boston is one of the top teams in the MLB and was aggressive in the offseason to bolster the roster.

The Red Sox traded for Garrett Crochet and signed Alex Bregman to bolster the offense. On April 1, Boston and Crochet agreed to a six-year $170 million extension, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow says it’s another step in the direction of competing for a World Series.

“My hope is that this is another step in charting the course for sustainable organizational health, vying for division titles, for World Series championships year over year,” Breslow said. “We can all get excited about the young position player talent that we have. Now we have Garrett locked up for the foreseeable future. We have a really strong rotation behind him. And we have some pitching up and coming alongside some of those position players. So it further cements where we are in terms of our competitive window and we’re ready to make good and honor the commitment we have made to our fans over the last six months.”

The Red Sox are off to a 1-4 start.