Analyst Urges Red Sox to Sign Former Silver Slugger to Bolster Lineup

The Boston Red Sox are expected to compete for a World Series in 2025, but one analyst believes they still could add to their lineup.

The Red Sox roster is mostly set, but after roster cuts, MLB analyst Ricky Doyle of NESN believes Boston should show some interest in signing some veteran players. One player that Doyles thinks the Red Sox should sign is veteran infielder Brandon Drury.

“Maybe the aforementioned first base depth comes in the form of Drury, who has experience at both corner-infield spots in addition to second base and the outfield,” Doyle wrote. “The 32-year-old is coming off an awful 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels, but he won a Silver Slugger Award in 2022 after totaling 28 home runs, 87 RBIs and a .263/.320/.492 slash line in 138 games (568 plate appearances). He launched another 26 homers with 83 RBIs in 2023.

“It was somewhat surprising when the Chicago White Sox released Drury over the weekend. They stink, and he was having a tremendous spring. A thumb fracture likely will sideline Drury to begin the season, but he’s a capable big leaguer with right-handed pop and positional versatility,” Doyle added.

As Doyle writes, Drury is a former Silver Slugger Award winner who could add some offense off the bench for the Red Sox. He also adds some versatility to the roster with his ability to play first and third base as well as the corner outfield spots.

Drury did struggle in 2024 as he hit .169 with 4 home runs and 15 RBIs in 97 games with the Los Angeles Angels.

Drury Will Miss Time With a Thumb Injury

Although Drury was hitting the ball well in spring training, the White Sox opted to release him due to an injury.

While Drury was playing first base, he collided with a base runner, which fractured his thumb. The injury was tough for Drury, who was on track to make Chicago’s roster.

“We were doing a drill, and he just collided with a runner as a first baseman. Just a throw that took him up the line and a tough break,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “Brandon has looked amazing. It really did look like the ‘23 version and very much himself.”

Drury hit .410 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 at-bats with the White Sox in spring training.

Red Sox Exec Confident in Group

Boston failed to make the playoffs last season, but Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow expects that to change in 2025.

The Red Sox added Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, Patrick Sandoval, and Aroldis Chapman, among others in the offseason. After the moves, Breslow is confident Boston is a playoff team in 2025.

When asked point blank if he thinks the Red Sox will make the playoffs, Breslow had a clear-cut answer.

“I do,” he said.

Boston will open its 2025 MLB season on the road on March 27 against the Texas Rangers.