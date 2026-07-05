Red Sox Quietly Announce Injury Update on 6-Year MLB Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox could soon get left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval back from the injured list.

Boston signed the veteran left-handed starter to a two-year, $18.25 million contract in December of 2024, but he missed the entire 2025 season as he recovered from surgery on his elbow. The left-hander has yet to appear in an MLB game this season, but he’s expected to join the rotation before the MLB All-Star break.

“Sandoval tossed five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts (68 pitches) in a rehab start with Double-A Portland on July 4. The hope is he will join Boston’s rotation for the final series before the All-Star break,” the MLB.com injury update article read.

Sandoval made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels, and he’s spent his entire career with LA before signing with Boston.

In 2024, Sandoval struggled as he went 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA in 16 starts. In his MLB career, the six-year veteran is 19-45 with a 4.01 ERA in 107 games, including 100 starts.

Red Sox Could Activate Sandoval Soon

Although Boston signed Sandoval to a two-year deal, the expectation was that he’d miss the entire 2025 season.

Yet, he’s missed over half of the 2026 season, but he could soon be activated, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

“The hope when he signed was that he would return by the end of the 2025 season, but setbacks pushed back his timeline,” McCaffrey wrote. “The left-hander finally began a rehab assignment last month and is nearing the end of the 30-day rehab window allowed for players on the IL before they need to be activated. Sandoval is expected to make one more rehab start this weekend with Double-A Portland, when he’s scheduled to throw roughly 70 pitches.

“That will allow him to be stretched out enough to make a start should the Red Sox call on him. Sandoval does not have minor-league options, so he would have to be activated, traded or released once his rehab clock ends.”

After more setbacks than expected, Boston could soon get Sandoval to make his Red Sox debut and strengthen the rotation.

Boston Turning Season Around

The Red Sox have started to play better baseball as of late and could make a push for the playoffs.

Boston has won back-to-back games against the Angels and is looking for the series sweep on Sunday.

“Sweeping a series on the road tomorrow would be something that is a good step in a good direction,” Sonny Gray said. “So we need to finish off this series.”

Interim manager Chad Tracy, meanwhile, believes the team’s offensive approach is starting to be much better.

“We’re doing a nice job taking our walks when they give them to us,” Tracy said of the offensive approach. “Just be very selective. … And then we got people on base and got three big swings from the big boys between Willson, Romy, and Abreu.”

The Red Sox are 39-48 and in last place in the AL East. Yet, Boston is 5 games back of a Wild Card spot, so if Boston gets hot in July, they could be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.