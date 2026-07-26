Boston Red Sox Announce Marcelo Mayer News During Blue Jays Series

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost by a score of 6-0 on Saturday.

Boston Red Sox Announce Marcelo Mayer News

During their series with the Blue Jays, the Red Sox announced the latest update on Marcelo Mayer.

He has been out of action since June 25.

MLB.com wrote (on July 25): “Hitting program is progressing and the shortstop is starting to hit off a tee.”

Before getting hurt, Mayer had been batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games.

Mayer was the 4th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season in the MLB (all with the Red Sox).

While the 23-year-old has yet to put up big numbers, he is seen as a player who has a lot of potential going forward.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox got off to a very slow start to the 2026 season.

That said, they have been the hottest team in all of baseball over the last two weeks.

Right now, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 53-50 record in 103 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 8-2 (and they are 24-29 in 53 games at home).

Blue Jays Right Now

As for the Blue Jays, they have had a tough season after reaching the 2026 World Series.

They come into Sunday at the bottom of the American League East with a 48-57 record in 105 games.

On the road, the Blue Jays are 22-27 in 49 games.