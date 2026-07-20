Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Release Of 30-Year-Old From Organization

On Monday night, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

They most recently beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 6-1 (on Sunday).

The Red Sox are currently the hottest team in the MLB, as they have won 13 games in a row.

OptaSTATS wrote: “Today’s game between the Red Sox and Orioles will be the second time in MLB history in which two teams on win streaks of 7+ games meet & the combined win streak is 20+ games. The other was on September 13, 1884, between the St. Louis Maroons (12) and Washington Nationals (11).”

Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Release Of 30-Year-Old

Ahead of Monday’s series, the Red Sox announced the news that they had released Matt Lloyd from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 19): “Worcester Red Sox released 3B Matt Lloyd.”

He did not play in a game for their MLB team.

The 30-year-old had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

This season, he is batting .206 with 20 hits, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 14 runs in 30 games.

Looking At Lloyd’s Career

Lloyd was picked in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds out of Indiana.

In addition to the Reds and Red Sox, Lloyd has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ organization.

That said, he has yet to make his MLB debut.

Tyler Milliken of Section 10 Podcast had written on December 10, 2025: “The Red Sox have selected 1B/OF Matt Lloyd from the Cardinals in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 Draft. Slashed .272/.364/.434/.798 with 18 2B, 8 HR, and 1 3B in 78 games at Triple-A this past season. Also stole 7 bags. 15th round pick back in 2019.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into Monday night as the third-place team in the American League East with a 50-48 record in 98 games.

They have gone 21-27 in 48 games at Fenway Park.

Following three games with the Orioles, the Red Sox will remain at home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.