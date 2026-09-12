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Boston Red Sox Announce Time Change for Series Finale vs. Royals

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Chad Tracy
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of their series against the Kansas City Royals, with their series finale scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13.

The game was originally scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, but according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the clash has been pushed back to 3:05 p.m. ET due to potential rain.

Where the Boston Red Sox Stand Right Now

Chad Tracy
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

At the time of this writing, the Red Sox are riding an 80-68 overall record. This places them third in the American League East.

They fall below the New York Yankees (85-63) and the Tampa Bay Rays (88-59). However, they’ve managed to edge out the Toronto Blue Jays (74-75) and the Baltimore Orioles (72-77).

Looking at FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, they give Boston a near-perfect chance of reaching the playoffs and a 6.1% chance of winning the highly touted World Series this fall.

The Red Sox are coming off a three-game losing skid, one of which took place against Kansas City on Sept. 11.

Once this series wraps up, Boston will head to Globe Life Field in Arlington to face the Texas Rangers for a three-game road trip.

With the postseason approaching, MLB.com unveiled its bracket and playoff picture. For the Red Sox, they noted, “If the Red Sox fade down the stretch and wind up tied for the last Wild Card spot, their remaining games against Cleveland could loom large.”

To be candid, Boston has plenty riding on the line heading into the postseason — every game counts.

Where the Kansas City Royals Stand Right Now

Matt Quatraro
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 10: Matt Quatraro #33 of the Kansas City Royals listens to a reporter’s question during a pre-game interview prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on June 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

As for Boston’s current opponent, they are much further down in the standings.

The Royals’ 66-82 overall record places them last in the American League Central standings.

In all of baseball, Kansas City sits atop just four franchises — the San Francisco Giants (62-86), the Athletics (60-88), the Los Angeles Angels (56-91) and the Colorado Rockies (55-93).

The Royals have played a disappointing season, but they still have one more opportunity to clinch a series victory over the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

In the meantime, both organizations will wait out the rain and hope for clear skies.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Boston Red Sox Announce Time Change for Series Finale vs. Royals

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