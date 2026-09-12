Boston Red Sox Announce Time Change for Series Finale vs. Royals

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of their series against the Kansas City Royals, with their series finale scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13.

The game was originally scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, but according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the clash has been pushed back to 3:05 p.m. ET due to potential rain.

Where the Boston Red Sox Stand Right Now

At the time of this writing, the Red Sox are riding an 80-68 overall record. This places them third in the American League East.

They fall below the New York Yankees (85-63) and the Tampa Bay Rays (88-59). However, they’ve managed to edge out the Toronto Blue Jays (74-75) and the Baltimore Orioles (72-77).

Looking at FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, they give Boston a near-perfect chance of reaching the playoffs and a 6.1% chance of winning the highly touted World Series this fall.

The Red Sox are coming off a three-game losing skid, one of which took place against Kansas City on Sept. 11.

Once this series wraps up, Boston will head to Globe Life Field in Arlington to face the Texas Rangers for a three-game road trip.

With the postseason approaching, MLB.com unveiled its bracket and playoff picture. For the Red Sox, they noted, “If the Red Sox fade down the stretch and wind up tied for the last Wild Card spot, their remaining games against Cleveland could loom large.”

To be candid, Boston has plenty riding on the line heading into the postseason — every game counts.

Where the Kansas City Royals Stand Right Now

As for Boston’s current opponent, they are much further down in the standings.

The Royals’ 66-82 overall record places them last in the American League Central standings.

In all of baseball, Kansas City sits atop just four franchises — the San Francisco Giants (62-86), the Athletics (60-88), the Los Angeles Angels (56-91) and the Colorado Rockies (55-93).

The Royals have played a disappointing season, but they still have one more opportunity to clinch a series victory over the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

In the meantime, both organizations will wait out the rain and hope for clear skies.