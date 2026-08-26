Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision Ahead of Marlins Finale

Heading into the All-Star break and out the other side of it, the Boston Red Sox, were one of, if not the best teams in all of baseball, as the team went on a historic win streak to not only get off the bottom of the AL East standings, but into a Wild Card spot in the American League Wild Card race.

As of late, the team have slowed down significantly as was to be expected, and given the injury situation to the likes of Curtis Mead and Adley Rutschman, their inconsistencies become even more understandable. However, the team have won five straight again and find themselves on the verge of back-to-back sweeps, but ahead of game three against the Miami Marlins, the team have announced a surprise decision on a big time star.

Willson Contreras out of the Red Sox Lineup

That decision revolves around Willson Contreras, who is putting together one of the best seasons of his career in his first season with the Red Sox after starring for both the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals over the past decade.

In 2026 however, the power has gone to another level, and with 26 home runs through his first 121 games, he has already surpassed his previous career high, with games still to play down the stretch to pursue the first 30-home run season of his career. However, Contreras won’t be able to add another on Wednesday against the Marlins, as the Red Sox revealed their starting lineup, with both Contreras and the injured Rutschman not featured as the Red Sox look to finish off Miami after outscoring them 11-5 in the series thus far.

In Contreras’ place, the team will rely on Nick Sogard at first base with Anthony Seigler to play second base, and with the Red Sox now having a red-hot run in the past week, they sit just 1.5 games back of the rival New York Yankees for top spot in the AL Wild Card race with just over a month remaining in the regular season.

Willson Contreras’ Career Year Gives the Red Sox Hope

Beyond the power, Contreras has simply become a better, more consistent hitter with the Red Sox this season, as his .281 average and .912 OPS are the best of his career to date, and at 34-years-old, he’s finally fulfilling the immense potential that we’ve seen from him throughout his big league career thus far.

Obviously, none of it truly matters unless Contreras can step up in the big moments when the post-season arrives in October, but given the way he’s been hitting throughout the year, there’s confidence he can take the next step in the playoffs, and if the Red Sox are anywhere near 100% for that, they’re a genuine World Series threat in the American League.