Boston Red Sox Announced Marcelo Mayer Update During Athletics Series

On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

Thy are coming off a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night.

Boston Red Sox Announced Marcelo Mayer Update

During their series with the Athletics, the Red Sox announced the latest update on Marcelo Mayer.

He has been out since June 25 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): ” Hitting program is progressing with tee work and soft toss. Mayer is also able to do fielding drills.”

The 23-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season in the MLB (all with the Red Sox).

Before getting hurt, Mayer had been batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games.

Tyler Milliken of Section 10 Podcast wrote (on July 26): “We’ll see what happens with Marcelo Mayer at the trade deadline, but it’s pretty clear he’ll be returning to Triple-A to get more seasoning once he’s healthy. It’s the right move. Always felt like he was rushed when he was brought up initially,”

Mayer’s future with Boston will remain an intriguing topic going forward.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into Wednesday as the third-place team in the American League East with a 55-51 record in 106 games.

After a slow start to the season, they have been among the best teams in the MLB over the last few weeks.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 7-3 (and they are 30-22 in 52 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Athletics, the Red Sox will remain on the road to visit Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.