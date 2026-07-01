TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Boston Red Sox Announcing Deal With Athletics

On Wednesday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park.

They are coming off an 8-1 loss on Tuesday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1 heading into Wednesday’s showdown.

Boston Red Sox Announce Deal With Athletics

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox announced the news that they had traded for Brett Harris.

He is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Athletics).

The Red Sox wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today acquired INF Brett Harris from the Athletics, in exchange for minor league RHP Ben Hansen, and optioned Harris to Triple-A Worcester. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston designated RHP Tommy Kahnle for assignment.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Tyler Milliken: “Brett Harris has been optioned to Triple-A. Obviously he was playing in the PCL (offensive environment), but there are some things to work with. 76th percentile xwOBA at AAA. 93rd percentile Hard-Hit%. Doesn’t Whiff. Not too many Ks either. 3B/2B/1B depth.”

@AthleticsPR: “The A’s have traded INF Brett Harris to the Boston Red Sox for minor league RHP Ben Hansen.”

@MLBPipeline: “The #Athletics picked up RHP Ben Hansen in a trade that will send INF Brett Harris to the #RedSox. The 2024 Draft pick has racked up 52 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings at High-A this season:”

@ggeiss_mlb: “Another thing to note regarding INF Brett Harris are the impressive underlying YoY changes he’s displayed this season (AAA). ⚾️ EV: 86.6 → 91 mph ⚾️ EV90: 103.4 → 104.8 ⚾️ xwOBA: .328 → .347 ⚾️ zCon%: 88.6% → 91% Quality contact is important. This is a really solid addition to the org. Perhaps they can get him to tap into that pullside pop a bit more, especially utilizing the Monster against LHPs?”

@stevepark0: “Brett Harris feels like a very “Red Sox” acquisition. Elite swing decisions, defensive versatility, and a hitter whose underlying contact quality has trended up for three straight AAA seasons: • Avg EV: 86.6 → 87.2 → 92.1 mph • Hard-Hit%: 33.5 → 34.4 → 52.3% • BB% consistently strong His 2026 breakout may regress some, but Boston is betting the underlying improvements are real. At 28, he could be another late bloomer worth watching.”

@JakeIggy: “Brett Harris hit .336 with a .978 OPS, 5 HR and 34 RBI in AAA for the A’s. Only played 5 games in MLB this season with Sacramento and accounted for a walk and 2 K”

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have had a tough season.

They are currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 37-47 record in 84 games.

Following the Nationals, the Red Sox will visit the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.