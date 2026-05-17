Aroldis Chapman Sparks Social Media Frenzy During Red Sox-Braves Game

During the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Atlanta Braves, closer Aroldis Chapman was seen hugging his reliever teammates.

Typically, that’s what happens when a player is traded during the middle of the game. Although usually those games come at the end of July rather than the middle of May. The phenomenon is known as hug watch on social media.

Aroldis Chapman Sparks Trade Speculation on Social Media

With Chapman caught hugging all his bullpen teammates and coaches by TV cameras, it caused a frenzy on social media for Red Sox fans.

Further fueling trade speculation was Franklin Arias’ removal from the Portland Sea Dogs game. The Red Sox’s top prospect was pulled due to a “manager’s decision,” according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith. With no further clarification from Smith or the Red Sox, the rumor mill went crazy on X.

Here are some of the reactions.

However, no such trade happened or came close to happening. Cotillo quickly squashed any rumors connected to Chapman and Arias.

Chapman made his 16th appearance for the Red Sox and navigated out of a bases-loaded jam for his 10th save of the season.

Aroldis Chapman Explains Hugs

With Chapman caught hugging all his bullpen teammates and coaches by TV cameras, the Red Sox media turned to the left-hander for an explanation postgame.

“That’s normal,” Chapman told Cotillo through team interpreter Carlos Villoria Benitez. “Every time I get to the bullpen, I give them hugs.”

Cotillo notes that the TV broadcast on NESN doesn’t capture Chapman hugging his teammates every game.

Chapman also revealed postgame that the foot that got hit by the Kim comebacker is fine.

For a Red Sox team that’s significantly underperforming preseason expectations, it certainly gave the reporters and the fan base quite a scare. They can rest easy knowing that Chapman will remain Boston’s closer for at least two more months and their top prospect is still in the organization.

Aroldis Chapman Reaches Top 10 in All-Time Saves Leaderboard

It wasn’t a clean out for the flamethrowing left-hander, who found himself in a bases-loaded jam. After jumping ahead of Ha-Seong Kim 0-2, Chapman misfired a 98.1 MPH sinker over the plate.

Kim attacked the mistake and struck a 104 MPH liner toward the Red Sox’s closer. Despite the liner striking him in the foot, it took a favorable ricochet toward first base. Chapman stuck with the play and retired the Braves’ shortstop to escape the jam and preserve a 3-2 win to even up the series at a game apiece.

The save marked the 377th save of what will likely be a Hall of Fame career. With that save, Chapman ties former Minnesota Twins star closer Joe Nathan for 10th place all-time.

The next pitcher ahead of him is former Athletics closer and Red Sox analyst Dennis Eckersley, with 390 saves. That’s another pitcher that Chapman is likely to pass, and his 400th career save could also be on the table. He’ll have to wait until 2027 at the earliest if the goal is to record the most saves by a left-handed pitcher, as he’s 47 saves behind John Franco.

Chapman is closing in on another milestone in 2026, and that’s the all-time strikeouts record by a reliever. The left-hander is at 1,352 strikeouts, just 11 behind Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm. Chapman could break the record by the end of May.