Red Sox Star Closer Named Potential Trade Target for NL Team

The 2026 season has certainly been disappointing for the Boston Red Sox so far. At the time of this writing, the Red Sox have an underwhelming 26-34 record and are at the bottom of the American League East standings.

While the Red Sox are 3.5 games behind the Athletics for the final wild card spot in the American League, the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, and Houston Astros are all non-playoff teams ahead of them in the standings. With this, things are far from ideal for the Red Sox right now.

Given how this season has gone for the Red Sox, there is certainly a good chance that they will be sellers at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. Because of this, multiple of their players have come up in the rumor mill this season. This includes star closer Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman has been excellent for the Red Sox this season, as he has a 0.48 ERA, 12 saves, and 25 strikeouts in 19 games so far. With this, the Red Sox could get a nice return if they trade him, and he should generate plenty of interest.

Now, a new team has been labeled as a potential suitor for Chapman.

Red Sox’s Aroldis Chapman Named Potential Trade Target for Pittsburgh Pirates

In a recent article for CBS Sports, Mike Axisa took a look at some of the top trade candidates in baseball at this point in the season and named a few potential landing spots for them. Without much surprise, Chapman was among the players who were discussed.

When it came to Chapman, Axisa mentioned the Pittsburgh Pirates as a potential landing spot for Chapman if the Red Sox shop him this season.

“Two of Chapman’s former teams stand out as contenders that need bullpen/closer help: the Cubs and Pirates,” Axisa wrote.

With the Pirates’ bullpen being in need of another star, it would make a lot of sense if they tried to reunite with Chapman this season. He would give them a clear answer for their closer role and would be a major addition for a Pirates club that is looking to make the playoffs.

The Pirates currently have a 33-29 record and have the final wild card spot in the National League. However, the Arizona Diamondbacks (0.5 games), Philadelphia Phillies (0.5 games), Chicago Cubs (one game), and Cincinnati Reds (1.5 games) are all right behind the Pirates in the wild card race. Because of this, the Pirates would be wise to upgrade their roster, and bringing in a star closer like Chapman would do just that.

Chapman Is a Pitcher the Pirates Already Know Very Well

Chapman spent the 2024 season with the Pirates and ended up being a decent part of their roster that year. In 68 games during that campaign with Pittsburgh, he had a 5-5 record, a 3.79 ERA, 14 saves, and 98 strikeouts. However, when looking at how dominant he has been for the Red Sox, it is clear that he would have the potential to be a significant pickup for the Pirates if he is brought back for a second stint.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Pirates end up making a push for Chapman this season.