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Red Sox Closer Aroldis Chapman Makes MLB History in Win vs. Angels

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Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman faces the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
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Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman notched another MLB record in his save against the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman made history at Angel Stadium. Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman became the 1,364th batter that Chapman struck out in his career, breaking the record for most strikeouts by a reliever.

Chapman entered the game in the ninth inning, with the Red Sox leading 5-2.  He opened his appearance by fanning Guzman on a 99 MPH sinker. The flamethrowing lefty finished the game with his 17th save of the season.

That broke the previous record of 1,363 set by Hoyt Wilhelm. Wilhelm did it over 1872 innings in relief. Chapman broke his record in just 847 innings.

The accomplishment is the cherry on top for what will be a Hall of Fame career. Chapman has 384 saves, a 39.5% strikeout rate, a 165 ERA+, 24.7 bWAR, and two World Series titles to his name. He also has the fastest pitch in MLB history, logging 105.7 MPH in the 2024 season.

These achievements have separated the Cuban Missile as one of the top closers in the history of baseball.

 

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided in 11 seasons. Covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Red Sox Closer Aroldis Chapman Makes MLB History in Win vs. Angels

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