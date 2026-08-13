Aroldis Chapman Reveals If He Wants to Finish Career With Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a five-game losing streak following their historic month-and-a-half run that saw them go from one of the worst teams in the American League to one of the best.

Prior to losing against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, veteran closer Aroldis Chapman, who’s in his 17th MLB season and second season with the Red Sox, discussed his future in Boston.

Chapman will enter free agency at the conclusion of this season.

Chapman Speaks on Red Sox Future

After playing for seven teams and currently being 38 years old, Chapman made it clear that he’s tired of switching teams. If the Red Sox still want him, he’d love to finish his career in Boston.

“I hope so. I’m a little bit tired of going team to team, so I hope so,” Chapman said about finishing his career with the Red Sox.

When asked if he’d pitch until he’s 45, he responded, “I don’t know, but if I have to give you an answer, I’ll say yes. Honestly, I don’t really know … Like I always say, (I’ll pitch) until a team doesn’t want me anymore. If I can be here, I’ll be here. If they don’t want me here, I’ll go home.”

Does Aroldis Chapman want to finish his career in Boston? “I hope so. I’m a little bit tired of going team to team, so I hope so.” Would he pitch until he’s 45? “I don’t know, but if I have to give you an answer, I’ll say yes. Honestly, I don’t really know … Like I always… pic.twitter.com/WCLmf0LSms — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) August 13, 2026

Chapman’s 2026 Season

Despite his age, Chapman hasn’t really missed a beat. His velocity remains extremely high, and he continues to rank among the best closers in the sport.

This season, Chapman has made 41 appearances, recorded 27 saves and gone 2-4. He’s also struck out 50 batters and posted a 2.04 ERA across 39.2 innings.