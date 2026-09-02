Red Sox Get Bad Injury News Amid Mariners Series

The Boston Red Sox bullpen took a real hit Tuesday, and the timing couldn’t have come at a worse point in the schedule. Boston placed right-hander Tyron Guerrero on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, announcing the move ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

The club recalled right-hander Wyatt Olds from Triple-A Worcester to fill the open roster spot.

What Guerrero’s Absence Means for the Red Sox Bullpen

Guerrero has quietly been one of Boston’s most reliable relievers all season. The 35-year-old carries a 3.26 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 36 strikeouts across 38 2/3 innings over 38 appearances, posting a 1-2 record along the way. Losing an experienced, hard-throwing arm like his takes away a real weapon from interim manager Chad Tracy’s bullpen at a point in the schedule where every arm matters.

Boston enters September still fighting for its spot in the American League playoff race, leaving almost no margin for a prolonged bullpen slump. The team hasn’t disclosed the severity of Guerrero’s shoulder inflammation or offered a timeline beyond the mandatory 15-day minimum.

Wyatt Olds Steps Back Into the Mix

Olds isn’t walking into an unfamiliar situation. He made his major league debut on Aug. 17 after Boston called him up from Worcester, and he made an immediate impact, allowing no earned runs across six appearances while striking out eight and picking up his first career win. Boston optioned him back down Saturday to clear a spot for Garrett Whitlock‘s return from the injured list, but his stint in the minors barely lasted a few days.

His numbers at Triple-A have been up and down, with a 5.33 ERA across 50 2/3 innings, though his strikeout ability stands out with 74 punchouts and five saves this season. A seventh-round pick by Boston in the 2021 draft, Olds now gets another shot to prove his first stretch in the majors wasn’t a fluke. His swing-and-miss stuff could make him a useful middle-innings option while Tracy sorts out the bullpen without Guerrero.

More Bad News Piling Up for Boston

The Guerrero move wasn’t the only tough update out of Boston ahead of Tuesday’s game. Interim manager Chad Tracy also confirmed on WEEI that Adley Rutschman‘s hyperextended elbow will likely remain an issue for the rest of the season.

That comes on top of All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras landing on the injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Boston is dealing with injuries across the roster at the worst possible time. The Red Sox need Guerrero’s shoulder issue to be minor, and they’ll need Rutschman and Contreras back sooner rather than later too.

Until then, players like Olds are being asked to help fill the gaps during a stretch that leaves no room for error.