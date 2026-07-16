Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Rays Series

On Friday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox will resume action after the All-Star break when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

They went into the break with momentum, as they have won nine out of their last ten games.

Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Rays, the Red Sox announced that Matt Thaiss has been released.

MLB.com wrote (on July 14): “Worcester Red Sox released C Matt Thaiss.”

Thaiss did not appear in a game for the Red Sox.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Thaiss

Thaiss was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 2023, Thaiss hit nine home runs with 31 RBIs.

Following the Angels, Thaiss had spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Over 305 career games, the 31-year-old is batting .210 with 172 hits, 23 home runs, 95 RBIs, 92 runs and seven stolen bases.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have had a tough season (but are playing much better as of late).

They come into their series with the Rays as the third-place team in the American League East with a 46-48 record in 94 games.

At home, the Red Sox have gone 17-27 in 44 games.

Rays Right Now

The Rays are the top team in the American League East with a 56-38 record in 94 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 21-23 in the 44 games they have played on the road).