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Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Rays Series

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - APRIL 15: Matt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a three run double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on April 15, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox will resume action after the All-Star break when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

They went into the break with momentum, as they have won nine out of their last ten games.

Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player

GettyMatt Thaiss #25 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the Rays, the Red Sox announced that Matt Thaiss has been released.

MLB.com wrote (on July 14): “Worcester Red Sox released C Matt Thaiss.”

Thaiss did not appear in a game for the Red Sox.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Thaiss

GettyMatt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Thaiss was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 2023, Thaiss hit nine home runs with 31 RBIs.

GettyMatt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 10, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

Following the Angels, Thaiss had spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Over 305 career games, the 31-year-old is batting .210 with 172 hits, 23 home runs, 95 RBIs, 92 runs and seven stolen bases.

Red Sox Right Now

GettyInterim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Red Sox have had a tough season (but are playing much better as of late).

They come into their series with the Rays as the third-place team in the American League East with a 46-48 record in 94 games.

At home, the Red Sox have gone 17-27 in 44 games.

Rays Right Now

GettyDrew Rasmussen #57 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch during the seventh inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

The Rays are the top team in the American League East with a 56-38 record in 94 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 21-23 in the 44 games they have played on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Rays Series

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