After Netflix Fame and Shoulder Woes, Brayan Bello Set to Return to Red Sox Rotation

Brayan Bello is set to make his long-awaited 2025 season debut after missing the first few weeks with a shoulder strain. The 25-year-old made four rehab starts split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, culminating in a 71-pitch outing last Wednesday where he struck out seven over 4⅓ innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk.

Given Bello’s pedigree, it’s easy to see why the Red Sox were cautious with his spring training setback. In 2024, he made 27 starts for the Red Sox, posting a 12-10 record with a 4.24 ERA, 132 strikeouts, and 42 walks across 157.1 innings. While inconsistent at times, Bello showed flashes of dominance—especially with his sinker/changeup combination.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier charted Bello’s path to the majors in a terrific profile piece in March. Bello didn’t sign with the Red Sox until he was 18, older than most prospects from the Dominican Republic. He struggled early in his pro career, especially during the first half of 2019 at Single-A Greenville.

He was selected to the MLB Futures Game in both 2021 and 2022, establishing himself as one of the organization’s most promising arms. His work ethic and rise through the system are legendary at the training facility where he got his start.

“Bello’s kind of an inspiration and a north star,” said Diofante de Peña, who trained him at his facility in Santo Domingo. “The way he got there is difficult. It wasn’t obvious.”

At Peña’s academy in East Santo Domingo, young players still walk two miles each morning—often barefoot—down dirt roads to a field called the Hippodrome. For them, Bello isn’t just a success story. He’s proof that the long, difficult climb to the Major Leagues can pay off.

The young right-hander is one of a few players prominently featured in the recently released Netflix documentary “The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox,” which explores Bello’s personal life, including the pressures of his new contract and his family life.

Bello is 3-0 with a 3.63 ERA in four career starts versus the Seattle Mariners.