Red Sox Finalize 2025 Bullpen, Give Nod to Veteran Lefty

Brendan Bernardino has secured the final spot in the Boston Red Sox bullpen for the 2025 season, MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported Thursday. At 32 years old, Bernardino brings experience to a Red Sox pitching staff looking to rebound from a terrible 2024 in a competitive American League East.

Bernardino was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds, who selected him in the 26th round of the 2014 draft after he played college ball at Cal State Dominguez Hills. His path to the majors has been an unconventional one, including stops in Mexico, Canada, and Venezuela.

He broke into the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners in 2022, but it wasn’t until the Red Sox scooped him up off waivers in 2023 that he truly settled in to facing big league hitters. Since arriving in Boston, he’s carved out a dependable role in the bullpen—particularly against lefties. Last season, he turned in a 3.45 ERA over 48.2 innings, striking out 56 and earning the confidence of manager Alex Cora.

He compiled a 3.12 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in seven spring appearances across 8.2 innings this spring, striking out 12.

Manager Alex Cora noted that while Aroldis Chapman is primarily slated for closing duties, he, like Bernardino, may also be utilized in high-leverage situations earlier in games.

Complementing Chapman and Bernardino are right-handers Liam Hendriks, Justin Slaten, Garrett Whitlock, Zack Kelly, and Greg Weissert, and left-hander Justin Wilson. Hendriks, returning from a missed year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, has extensive closing experience and provides Cora with another reliable option for the late innings.