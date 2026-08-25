Big Garrett Crochet Update Gives Red Sox New Playoff Hope

The Boston Red Sox have been without ace Garrett Crochet since the end of April, with the left-hander on the injured list due to left shoulder inflammation.

The left-hander was expected to be the ace of this Red Sox staff this year, making the injury an unfortunate one all around. Crochet was the runner-up in the AL Cy Young Award race a year ago, falling just short of Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

Before going out, Crochet had posted a 6.30 ERA over six starts for the Red Sox. But luckily, Boston has managed to survive without him this year, keeping pace in the American League playoff race.

Now, the left-hander is expected to return to the Red Sox for the stretch run of the season, with him making good progress. But when he does return, Crochet is likely to be given a new role for the Red Sox, moving to the bullpen, rather than being a starter.

Garrett Crochet Update

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal commented on this idea, saying that Boston just doesn’t have time to ramp him up as a starter before the postseason.

“There is, I wouldn’t say, an expectation, but a possibility of that happening. Yeah, it would not be as a starter. There’s not enough time to build up as a starter. But perhaps as a reliever, and we’ll see where that goes,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.

Getting the ace back, even as a relief pitcher, could give the Red Sox a major boost. Crochet could be a true weapon for Boston down the stretch and into the postseason if he can come back healthy.

Garrett Crochet Injury Update

The left-hander has been throwing from 90 feet, and he’s added more intensity to his progression. Boston would have the option to use the left-hander in different roles upon his return, potentially even as an opener over the final part of the season.

Crochet is hoping for a return in September, likely in the middle of the month at best. This would then give him a chance to ramp himself up a little before the playoffs, offering the Red Sox the chance to see how he performs.

Due to his long stay on the IL, Crochet’s contract has changed. Crochet has now spent at least 120 consecutive days on the IL, and his contract says that if that were to take place between 2026 and 2031, Boston could void his opt-out clause and add a 2032 team option.

But Crochet isn’t sweating the contract move; instead, he’s been expecting this to take place.

“I’ve long since accepted it,” Crochet said. “Regardless of that, my goal is to come back and help the team in any way that I can.”

All the lefty wants to do is come back to help this team win games, and hopefully go on a run to the World Series. Boston has been one of the better teams in the second half of the season, and this group has the pieces in place to make a run.

Getting the ace back should help the case, but nothing is guaranteed until the Red Sox can see him back on the mound performing at a high level.