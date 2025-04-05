Red Sox Bullish on ‘Big, Strong Animal’ Power-Hitting Prospect

At just 17 years old, Boston Red Sox prospect Justin Gonzales turned heads last season in the Dominican Summer League with his impressive raw power. Over 47 games and 192 plate appearances, he posted a .517 slugging percentage, collecting five home runs, 11 doubles, and four triples.

Despite that, the Red Sox believe there’s even more power in his bat waiting to be unlocked. The player development team is focused on helping him drive the ball higher more consistently.

“He’s obviously got a physical advantage right now because he is like 6-6 and just a big, strong animal,” said assistant GM Eddie Romero.

Looking ahead to 2025, Gonzales is a breakout candidate within the Red Sox system. He’s expected to begin the year at extended spring training in Fort Myers before joining the Florida Complex League Red Sox.

Justin Gonzales Already No. 15 Prospect in Red Sox System

Play

There’s real buzz about his potential to rise in the organization’s rankings this summer. MLB Pipeline already lists him as the No. 15 prospect in Boston’s farm system, highlighting his elite exit velocities, quick right-handed swing, and overall offensive upside. His approach in the DSL also stood out, with strong plate discipline and contact skills.

The organization’s emphasis right now is on improving his launch angle. “He’s really taken well to the training,” Romero said.

“He’s a big, strong kid already who has a good feel to hit, a good feel for contact. So we just need to make a couple of minor adjustments on his launch angles and things like that,” Romero said. “And those really low line drives, we can start getting him to elevate it a little bit more and more and find some gaps.”

Justin Gonzales Named Boston’s 2025 Latin Player of the Year

Gonzales signed with the Red Sox on Jan. 15, 2024, for $250,000 as an international amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

The power-hitting prospect mentioned in September that he’s still growing. His father is 6-4, and his mother stands at 6-3 — so more size may be on the horizon.

Despite his youth, Gonzales has shown a mature approach at the plate. In the DSL, he hit .320 with a .391 OBP, tallying nearly as many walks (19) as strikeouts (20). He sprays the ball to all fields and models his style of play after Ronald Acuña Jr., striving to match his energy and flair.

Named Boston’s 2025 Latin Player of the Year, Gonzales is splitting his time between first base and the outfield.

Scouts are particularly high on his arm, with MLB Pipeline assigning it a 70 grade (plus-plus) on the traditional 20-80 scale.

“He’s really intriguing overall,” Romero said. “I know that we’ve played him some in center field throughout the spring and we’ll do that in extended some and kinda go from there. But give him every chance. If not, he can definitely profile in a corner.”