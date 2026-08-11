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Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman News During Blue Jays Series

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WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles watches the game in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox made a blockbuster move Aug. 3 when they acquired three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

Rutschman was on the IL with wrist inflammation at the time of the trade and remained sidelined until Tuesday night.

Ahead of the Red Sox’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays after dropping Monday’s opener 2-1, the team announced exciting news regarding its new catcher.

Red Sox Announce Rutschman Decision

After making one rehab start over the weekend, Rutschman had fans eagerly awaiting word on when the Red Sox would activate him. Just hours before first pitch, Boston made it official.

Rutschman will make his Red Sox debut Tuesday night and enter the starting lineup while batting third.

Rutschman’s 2026 Season

Rutschman is currently in his fifth MLB season and earned his third All-Star selection after appearing in 67 games this year.

He’s batting .251 with 62 hits, 30 runs, eight home runs and 47 RBIs. He’s also slugging .433 with a .764 OPS.

Rutschman recently revealed that he’s “excited” to get back on the field and make his debut with his new team.

“Honestly, for me, it’s just excitement. I miss playing,” Rutschman said via The Boston Globe. “I want to be out there, and to be able to go out and play baseball is such a blessing. And I think you realize that when you’re on the IL, and you’re not able to play it. For me, it’s just excitement.

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston enters Tuesday night’s game with a 64-54 record and sits on a three-game losing streak.

Despite the recent skid, the Red Sox have been the hottest team in Major League Baseball over the last month and a half. They’ve gone from one of the American League’s worst teams to the league’s third-best team, trailing only AL East rivals the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston sits 2.0 games behind New York and 8.0 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East standings.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman News During Blue Jays Series

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