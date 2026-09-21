Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman News Before Guardians Series

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox will have the day off.

They most recently dropped two out of three games to the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

That said, the Red Sox have clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman News

The Red Sox have recently been without their All-Star closer (Aroldis Chapman).

He last pitched in a game on September 13.

That said, the Red Sox announced good news on Chapman ahead of their upcoming series with the Cleveland Guardians (at Fenway Park) on Tuesday.

MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “Chapman should be available for the final homestand, which starts on Sept. 22.”

Chapman (who is 38) is in the middle of an outstanding year.

He has gone 3-4 with a 1.95 ERA in 52 games (with 34 saves).

Looking At Chapman

Chapman is in the middle of his 17th MLB season.

He has also spent time with the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

The nine-time MLB All-Star has won two World Series titles (with the Cubs and Rangers).

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with an 84-72 record in 156 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games (and are 38-37 in 75 games at Fenway Park).

Following three games with the Guardians, the Red Sox will play their final series of the 2026 regular season against the Cubs (at home).

Looking At The Guardians

The Guardians are the top team in the American League Central with an 81-75 record in 156 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 40-35 in 75 games on the road).