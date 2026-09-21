Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman News Before Guardians Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BOSTON, MA - JULY 27: Trainers talk with pitcher Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox in the dugout after he left the game with an injury during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on July 27, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox will have the day off.

They most recently dropped two out of three games to the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

That said, the Red Sox have clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman News

GettyAroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Red Sox have recently been without their All-Star closer (Aroldis Chapman).

He last pitched in a game on September 13.

That said, the Red Sox announced good news on Chapman ahead of their upcoming series with the Cleveland Guardians (at Fenway Park) on Tuesday.

MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “Chapman should be available for the final homestand, which starts on Sept. 22.”

GettyAroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox waits between pitches against the National League during the ninth inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chapman (who is 38) is in the middle of an outstanding year.

He has gone 3-4 with a 1.95 ERA in 52 games (with 34 saves).

Looking At Chapman

GettyAroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox reacts against the National League during the ninth inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chapman is in the middle of his 17th MLB season.

He has also spent time with the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

The nine-time MLB All-Star has won two World Series titles (with the Cubs and Rangers).

Looking At The Red Sox

GettyChief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with an 84-72 record in 156 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games (and are 38-37 in 75 games at Fenway Park).

Following three games with the Guardians, the Red Sox will play their final series of the 2026 regular season against the Cubs (at home).

Looking At The Guardians

GettyJo Adell #7 of the Cleveland Guardians hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field on September 20, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Guardians are the top team in the American League Central with an 81-75 record in 156 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 40-35 in 75 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman News Before Guardians Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x