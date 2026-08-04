Boston Red Sox Announce Ceddanne Rafaela News Before White Sox Series

The Boston Red Sox went 21-4 in July, remain undefeated in August after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, and have now won eight consecutive series.

They’re without a doubt the hottest team in baseball, and while it has been a collective effort from both the pitching staff and the lineup, star outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela has been at the center of their success.

Red Sox Announce Rafaela News

Ahead of Tuesday night’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, the Red Sox and MLB announced that Rafaela had been named the American League Player of the Week.

Over the past week, Rafaela went 13-for-31 (.419) with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

Against the Dodgers over the weekend, he hit four of those five home runs, including one in each game, while going 7-for-14 during the three-game series.

Fans React on Social Media

“Future WS MVP, let’s go 3!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Couldn’t be less surprised.”

Another person wrote, “Not a surprise. Well deserved.”

“Can’t say LA without Rafae(LA),” one fan joked.

One more person commented, “Dodger killer, thank you Ceddanne!!!”

Rafaela’s 2026 Season

Rafaela is in his fourth season with the Red Sox and earned his first All-Star selection this year.

He’s batting .289 across 107 games and 415 at-bats with 56 runs, 120 hits, 15 home runs, and 57 RBIs while slugging .477 and posting an .805 OPS. He also leads the majors with 27 doubles.

Red Sox Right Now

As mentioned, the Red Sox have been nearly unbeatable over their last 30-plus games. That stretch has vaulted them back into the thick of the American League playoff race.

Boston is 60-51 and trails the New York Yankees by two games for second place in the AL East. The Red Sox sit 5.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

If the season ended today, Boston would hold the second American League Wild Card spot and travel to the Bronx for a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Yankees.