Boston Red Sox Announce Ceddanne Rafaela Personal News Before Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox are beginning a major weekend series Friday night when they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the American League-leading Rays.

While the series isn’t likely going to feature center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela for the Red Sox as he continues to rehab a right quad injury, the team still announced some notable personal news about the first-time All-Star.

It’s Rafaela’s 26th Birthday!

While it’d be nice to see Rafaela return to action, it is in fact his 26th birthday on Friday, which the Red Sox acknowledged with a post on social media.

“Ceddy’s day!” the Red Sox posted on X.

Red Sox Fans React on Social Media

The Boston fanbase has embraced Rafaela since he made his debut with the organization in 2023, and his play in the outfield and at the plate has made him a fan favorite.

On Friday, they made sure to wish Rafaela a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the platinum glover of the American League,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Need you back in that lineup King!”

Another person wrote, “happy birthday king.”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HIM!” a fan shared.

One more commented, “I LOVE HIMMMMMM HAPPY BIRTHDAY CEDDANNEEE.”

Looking at Rafaela’s 2026 Season

Rafaela has appeared in 135 games for Boston this season, and across 535 at-bats, he’s recorded 67 runs, 151 hits, 16 home runs, and 70 RBIs while hitting .282 with a .443 slugging percentage and a .760 OPS.

He’s a crucial piece to the puzzle for the Red Sox to accomplish what they envision in an American League that seems pretty wide open outside of their two division opponents, the Rays and the New York Yankees.

Boston is obviously more than familiar with both teams, and if it came to a series setting, they’d likely be very confident they can be competitive and hold their own.

The latest update on Rafaela’s injury is that he’s likely targeting a return during the final homestand next week, but he hasn’t had any notable setbacks.