Boston Red Sox Announce Intriguing Caleb Durbin Decision During Marlins Series

The Boston Red Sox will be going up against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday for the second of their three-game series. Boston will be looking to stay hot in this contest, as they have won each of their last four games.

Although the Red Sox picked up a victory against the Marlins in their last game, they are making some changes to their lineup for their next contest against the NL East club. That includes with infielder Caleb Durbin.

Boston Red Sox Announce Caleb Durbin Decision

Caleb Durbin will not be in Boston’s lineup against the Marlins on Tuesday, the AL East club announced. This comes after the two-year MLB veteran played third base and batted sixth in their most recent game against the Marlins.

With Durbin coming out of the lineup, Nick Sogard will be taking over at third base. Meanwhile, Andruw Monasterio will be batting sixth for Boston against Miami on Tuesday.

Here is the Red Sox’s full lineup for their game against the Marlins.

Nick Sogard 3B

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Wilyer Abreu RF

Willson Contreras 1B

Mickey Gasper DH

Andruw Monasterio SS

Jarren Duran LF

Anthony Seigler 2B

Connor Wong C

Durbin Has Been a Nice Pickup for the Red Sox

Although Durbin will not be playing for Boston against the Marlins on Tuesday, it is clear that he has been a solid addition to their roster this year.

In 124 games this season for Boston, Durbin has posted 12 home runs, 62 RBI, and a .255 batting average. This is after he recorded 11 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 136 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Durbin will now be looking to continue to make an impact once he gets back into the Red Sox’s lineup.