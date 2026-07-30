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Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change Before Athletics Series Finale

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 24: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on July 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have been the hottest team in baseball during July and are looking for another series victory on Thursday night.

Boston is wrapping up a four-game series in Sacramento against the Athletics and secured a 4-2 extra-inning win on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the series finale, the Red Sox announced their starting lineup with some notable changes.

Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy kept Jarren Duran out of the starting lineup Wednesday, despite the outfielder entering the game for Jahmai Jones and recording three at-bats.

On Thursday, Duran is right back in the mix, batting seventh and playing left field. Ceddanne Rafaela will remain in center field, while Wilyer Abreu will start in right.

Masataka Yoshida also returns to the lineup as the designated hitter after coming off the bench Wednesday.

Duran’s 2026 Stats

Duran has had an underwhelming season so far, especially at the plate, where he’s batting below the Mendoza line with a .197 average, a .340 slugging percentage, and a .595 OPS.

Despite his struggles, Duran has recorded 76 hits, 13 home runs, and 54 RBIs while stealing 15 bases.

He’s also become one of the more frequently mentioned players in trade rumors ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston looked down and out in mid-to-late June, but a 16-game winning streak pushed the team right back into the American League playoff race.

The Red Sox are now 56-51 and sit in third place in the AL East behind the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

After Thursday night’s finale, Boston will begin a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change Before Athletics Series Finale

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