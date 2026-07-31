Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change Before Dodgers Series

The Boston Red Sox secured another series victory Thursday night with a 5-4 win over the Athletics.

They’ve now won seven straight series and are 25-5 since June 25.

However, their biggest challenge yet begins Friday night when they travel to Los Angeles for a weekend series against the Dodgers. Ahead of the opener, the Red Sox made a few tweaks to their lineup.

Red Sox Make Jarren Duran Change

Duran sat out Wednesday night’s game but still came off the bench as a pinch hitter. He returned to the lineup Thursday, starting in left field and batting seventh.

Against the Dodgers, interim manager Chad Tracy will keep Duran in the starting lineup despite his recent struggles, but he’ll move him down one spot to the No. 8 hole.

Who’s staying up with us tonight? pic.twitter.com/BjpNSsYaea — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 31, 2026

Ceddanne Rafaela will once again start in center field and bat second, while Wilyer Abreu will play right field and hit third.

Tracy also made several other changes, moving Nick Sogard into the leadoff spot, starting Carlos Narvaez behind the plate over Connor Wong, and slotting Andruw Monasterio ahead of Duran in the batting order.

Duran’s 2026 Season

Duran went 0-for-4 against the Athletics in Thursday’s series finale and continues to see his batting average fall during what’s been a disappointing season at the plate.

He’s now hitting .195 with 76 hits, 13 home runs, and 54 RBIs. He also owns a .337 slugging percentage, a .589 OPS, and has struck out 125 times.

While Duran’s trade value is currently fairly low and he’s under club control through the 2028 season, he remains one of the most talked-about Red Sox players ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Whether or not a deal comes to fruition remains unknown, but with Roman Anthony beginning to heat up, Boston’s outfield will soon become extremely crowded. Given the way Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu have played this season, Duran could ultimately become the odd man out.