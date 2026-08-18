Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change During Diamondbacks Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on March 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a dominant series-opening win Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, defeating them 11-1.

On Tuesday night, the Red Sox will send left-handed All-Star Ranger Suárez to the mound against Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.

Ahead of the matchup, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made a few lineup changes.

Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change

After Duran didn’t start Monday’s series opener or make an appearance off the bench, Tracy is putting him back in the lineup for Game 2.

Duran will start in his usual left field spot and bat seventh in the order.

He’ll bat ahead of shortstop Andruw Monasterio and designated hitter Mickey Gasper.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Duran’s 2026 Season

Two seasons ago, Duran earned All-Star honors and won the All-Star Game MVP. Now, his days in Boston could be numbered, and his role could shrink even further once Roman Anthony returns.

Duran is having one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. He’s currently batting .203 with a .353 slugging percentage and a .614 OPS.

The only bright spot at the plate has been his power and run production. He’s recorded 91 hits, 16 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston is 67-58 overall, just 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the second-best record in both the AL East and the American League.

The Red Sox also expect to welcome back Anthony and infielder Trevor Story soon. Once both return, manager Alex Cora will face a difficult task managing the lineup each night.

Several players, potentially including Duran, could move into more of a platoon role, limiting their opportunities to play every day.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

1 Comment

Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change During Diamondbacks Series

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x