Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change During Diamondbacks Series

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a dominant series-opening win Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, defeating them 11-1.

On Tuesday night, the Red Sox will send left-handed All-Star Ranger Suárez to the mound against Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.

Ahead of the matchup, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made a few lineup changes.

Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change

After Duran didn’t start Monday’s series opener or make an appearance off the bench, Tracy is putting him back in the lineup for Game 2.

Duran will start in his usual left field spot and bat seventh in the order.

He’ll bat ahead of shortstop Andruw Monasterio and designated hitter Mickey Gasper.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Red Sox 8/18 N. Sogard 2B

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

A. Rutschman C

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran LF

A. Monasterio SS

M. Gasper DH R. Suarez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 18, 2026

Duran’s 2026 Season

Two seasons ago, Duran earned All-Star honors and won the All-Star Game MVP. Now, his days in Boston could be numbered, and his role could shrink even further once Roman Anthony returns.

Duran is having one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. He’s currently batting .203 with a .353 slugging percentage and a .614 OPS.

The only bright spot at the plate has been his power and run production. He’s recorded 91 hits, 16 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston is 67-58 overall, just 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the second-best record in both the AL East and the American League.

The Red Sox also expect to welcome back Anthony and infielder Trevor Story soon. Once both return, manager Alex Cora will face a difficult task managing the lineup each night.

Several players, potentially including Duran, could move into more of a platoon role, limiting their opportunities to play every day.