Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision During Athletics Series

The Boston Red Sox have split the first two matchups of their four-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento.

Boston is coming off a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night, when outfielder Jarren Duran led the team with two hits while starting in left field.

However, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy made a notable lineup change for Wednesday night’s contest, which will feature Patrick Sandoval against Jacob Lopez.

Red Sox Announce Duran Decision

Duran has started 99 games for the Red Sox this season but will get the night off Wednesday.

Recently acquired Jahmai Jones will replace Duran in left field, while Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu will remain in their usual spots in center field and right field.

Red Sox 7/29 J. Jones LF

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

C. Durbin 3B

R. Gonzalez DH

A. Monasterio SS

N. Sogard 2B

C. Wong C P. Sandoval SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 29, 2026

Duran’s 2026 Season

Duran has endured a rocky 2026 campaign, and he could face a stressful few days leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline. His name has surfaced in trade rumors as the Red Sox continue to navigate a crowded outfield, especially with Roman Anthony expected to return.

This season, Duran is batting .199 with a .343 slugging percentage and a .599 OPS while recording 76 hits, 13 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston has worked its way back into the American League playoff race after rattling off a 16-game winning streak earlier this month that pushed the club back above .500.

However, at 55-51, the Red Sox still sit in third place in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.

If the season ended today, Boston would hold the second AL Wild Card spot and travel to the Bronx for a best-of-three Wild Card series against the Yankees.