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Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision During Athletics Series

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Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates scoring on a Tsung-Che Cheng (not pictured) single against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have split the first two matchups of their four-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento.

Boston is coming off a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night, when outfielder Jarren Duran led the team with two hits while starting in left field.

However, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy made a notable lineup change for Wednesday night’s contest, which will feature Patrick Sandoval against Jacob Lopez.

Red Sox Announce Duran Decision

Duran has started 99 games for the Red Sox this season but will get the night off Wednesday.

Recently acquired Jahmai Jones will replace Duran in left field, while Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu will remain in their usual spots in center field and right field.

Duran’s 2026 Season

Duran has endured a rocky 2026 campaign, and he could face a stressful few days leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline. His name has surfaced in trade rumors as the Red Sox continue to navigate a crowded outfield, especially with Roman Anthony expected to return.

This season, Duran is batting .199 with a .343 slugging percentage and a .599 OPS while recording 76 hits, 13 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston has worked its way back into the American League playoff race after rattling off a 16-game winning streak earlier this month that pushed the club back above .500.

However, at 55-51, the Red Sox still sit in third place in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.

If the season ended today, Boston would hold the second AL Wild Card spot and travel to the Bronx for a best-of-three Wild Card series against the Yankees.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision During Athletics Series

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