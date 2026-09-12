Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Royals Series

The Boston Red Sox dropped their series opener against the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Boston has now lost three games in a row. They’re now 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees for second in both the AL East and the American League as a whole, with just 14 regular-season games remaining before the postseason.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, which will have lefty Ranger Suarez on the bump for Boston. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy revealed his starting lineup with a few minor changes.

Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change

For the second straight game, with both Ceddanne Rafaela and Eli White on the IL, Jarren Duran is going to draw the start in center field, while Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu play beside him.

However, Duran, who hit eighth in the order on Friday night, will move up one spot and bat seventh, while Caleb Durbin and Anthony Seigler bat in the eighth and ninth holes.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/12 R. Anthony LF M. Gasper DH A. Rutschman C W. Abreu RF T. Story SS N. Sogard 1B J. Duran CF C. Durbin 3B A. Seigler 2B R. Suarez SP.”

Red Sox 9/12 R. Anthony LF

M. Gasper DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

N. Sogard 1B

J. Duran CF

C. Durbin 3B

A. Seigler 2B R. Suarez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 12, 2026

Duran’s 2026 Season

It’s been a tough year for Duran in his sixth MLB season, all of which have come as a member of the Red Sox.

But statistically, for the sample size he’s had this year, it’s been his worst by far, appearing in 138 games and logging 522 at-bats.

He’s currently batting just .207, a career low, and has recorded 65 runs, 108 hits, 20 home runs, and 69 RBIs, while slugging .366 with a .629 OPS.