Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move Before Guardians Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox are wrapping up a series with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Boston is coming off a thrilling 1-0 win on Wednesday night, and after Cleveland won Game 1 of the series, it sets up an intriguing rubber match in the finale.

Ahead of the matchup, and just days before the playoffs, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made some notable moves to his starting lineup.

Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move

One of the notable moves was putting outfielder Jarren Duran back into the starting lineup after he didn’t start the previous two games.

He did, however, enter the game for Ceddanne Rafaela on Wednesday night after Rafaela exited with an injury scare.

Duran will hit seventh in the order and will

also move to left field for the series finale, as Roman Anthony is getting the day off.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Updated Red Sox 9/24 N. Sogard 1B M. Gasper DH A. Rutschman C W. Abreu RF C. Durbin 3B C. Rafaela CF J. Duran LF T. Story SS I. Kiner-Falefa 2B R. Suarez SP.”

Updated Red Sox 9/24 N. Sogard 1B

M. Gasper DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Abreu RF

C. Durbin 3B

C. Rafaela CF

J. Duran LF

T. Story SS

I. Kiner-Falefa 2B R. Suarez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 24, 2026

Looking at Duran’s 2026 Season With Red Sox

In his sixth MLB season, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for Duran.

Two years removed from being an All-Star and the All-Star Game MVP, Duran has struggled to find consistency at the plate.

He’s appeared in 147 games this season and, across 541 at-bats, has recorded 66 runs, 112 hits, 20 home runs, and 69 RBIs while hitting just .207 with a .364 slugging percentage and a .629 OPS.

Duran’s role with the team is certainly going to be more of a platoon role this postseason, as the expected outfield will consist of Rafaela in center, Anthony in left, and Wilyer Abreu in right field.