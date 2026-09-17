Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move During Rangers Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Boston Red Sox v Miami Marlins
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 24: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox singles during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 24, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are in need of a win, and after losing each of the last two games of their series against the Texas Rangers, they’ll attempt to avoid getting swept on Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy announced some notable moves to his starting lineup, one of which includes outfielder Jarren Duran.

Red Sox Announce Duran Move

Duran didn’t make the starting lineup on Wednesday night and never entered the game, but he’ll return to the lineup for the series finale.

Tracy will bat him seventh and start him in center field, a position Duran has moved to following the recent injuries to Ceddanne Rafaela and Eli White.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/17 R. Anthony LF J. Jones DH W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B A. Rutschman C T. Story SS J. Duran CF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B S. Gray SP.”

Looking at Duran’s 2026 Season

It’s been a troubling year for Duran, who’s in his sixth season with the team.

He didn’t know if he’d make it past the trade deadline, but he ultimately did, and he enters Thursday night batting just .204 across 142 games and 530 at-bats. He’s managed to record 65 runs, 108 hits, 20 home runs, and 69 RBIs while slugging .360 with a .621 OPS.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston has slipped a little bit as of late, going 5-5 over their last 10 games, but they still hold an 82-70 overall record.

They’re out of the mix to win the division but currently hold onto the second Wild Card spot in the AL. If the season ended today, that would set them up for a best-of-three series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move During Rangers Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x