Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move During Rangers Series

The Boston Red Sox are in need of a win, and after losing each of the last two games of their series against the Texas Rangers, they’ll attempt to avoid getting swept on Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy announced some notable moves to his starting lineup, one of which includes outfielder Jarren Duran.

Red Sox Announce Duran Move

Duran didn’t make the starting lineup on Wednesday night and never entered the game, but he’ll return to the lineup for the series finale.

Tracy will bat him seventh and start him in center field, a position Duran has moved to following the recent injuries to Ceddanne Rafaela and Eli White.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/17 R. Anthony LF J. Jones DH W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B A. Rutschman C T. Story SS J. Duran CF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B S. Gray SP.”

Red Sox 9/17 R. Anthony LF

J. Jones DH

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

A. Rutschman C

T. Story SS

J. Duran CF

C. Durbin 3B

N. Sogard 2B S. Gray SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 17, 2026

Looking at Duran’s 2026 Season

It’s been a troubling year for Duran, who’s in his sixth season with the team.

He didn’t know if he’d make it past the trade deadline, but he ultimately did, and he enters Thursday night batting just .204 across 142 games and 530 at-bats. He’s managed to record 65 runs, 108 hits, 20 home runs, and 69 RBIs while slugging .360 with a .621 OPS.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston has slipped a little bit as of late, going 5-5 over their last 10 games, but they still hold an 82-70 overall record.

They’re out of the mix to win the division but currently hold onto the second Wild Card spot in the AL. If the season ended today, that would set them up for a best-of-three series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees.