Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move Before Rangers Series

The Boston Red Sox secured a series victory against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend.

Now, after having a day off on Monday, the Red Sox are back in action on the road against the Texas Rangers beginning Tuesday.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature Rangers ace Jacob deGrom and lefty Patrick Sandoval for Boston, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy made a few moves to his starting lineup.

Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move

One of those changes included outfielder Jarren Duran, who only appeared for one at-bat on Sunday in the nine spot after entering the game as a pinch hitter.

On Tuesday, Duran is back in the lineup and will hit seventh in the batting order in front of Caleb Durbin and Nick Sogard, while drawing the start in center field, where he’s transitioned to since the injuries to Ceddanne Rafaela and Eli White.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/15 R. Anthony LF M. Gasper DH A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF T. Story SS J. Duran CF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B P. Sandoval SP.”

Red Sox 9/15 R. Anthony LF

M. Gasper DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Contreras 1B

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

J. Duran CF

C. Durbin 3B

N. Sogard 2B P. Sandoval SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 15, 2026

Duran’s 2026 Season With Red Sox

It’s been a challenging 2026 campaign for Duran, who simply hasn’t been able to find much consistency.

Duran has played 140 games this season and currently owns a .205 batting average across 527 at-bats.

That said, Duran has still recorded 65 runs, 108 hits, 20 home runs and 69 RBIs while slugging .362 with a .623 OPS.

It’s unclear what role Duran will have when Rafaela and White return. And unless he puts together a strong late-season or playoff stretch, Boston could move on from him after this season.